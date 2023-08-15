Love Island star Abi Moores sets tongues wagging with ’new man’ following ‘Messy Mitch’ drama

Despite only leaving the villa a couple of weeks ago, it seems Love Island star Abi Moores is already cracking on with a new man.

Abi had a rollercoaster ride on the dating show, suffering heartbreak at the hands of ‘Messy’ Mitch Taylor. Mitch’s treatment of her saw ITV reportedly receiving hundreds Ofcom complaints of alleged “bullying”.

While she gave love a second shot with Welshman Scott van-der-Sluis, he eventually told her they were “better as friends” and both were eliminated just before the final.

Thankfully, Abi now appears to be having better luck with love in the outside world.

Abi and Scott left the villa as friends, just before the Love Island final (Credit: ITV)

Abi Moores ‘new man’

According to Heat, the 25-year-old air hostess set tongues wagging on Instagram as she shared a loved up photo in a car with a mystery man. A further snap showed her out for fancy drinks with a manly-looking hand on her thigh.

Abi’s fans were desperate to know more, with many racing to her Instagram comments to react to the new update.

“Who is the hot guy in your story touching your legs?” One person asked.

Somebody else said: “You go girl!!! You are better off without Mitch!!!”

Another said: “Gorgeous girl! Who ever is dating you is a very lucky bloke to have you.”

A fourth person commented: “Beautiful girly, love seeing you live your best life.”

ED! has contacted reps for Abi for comment.

Love Island: Mitch and Ella B update

Meanwhile, Abi’s ex Mitch still seems to be going strong with Ella B, who turned his head. This is despite Abi’s claim at the Love Island Reunion that she had more of a connection with Mitch than Ella does.

This week the couple attended an event together, sharing a photo to their Instagram gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes…

