Love Island 2023 will begin very soon for a new winter series as ITV has finally announced the start date.

It’s news that is bound to make fans of the show go wild.

Of course, it hasn’t been too long since the hit dating show graced our screens. The summer 2022 version concluded early last August.

Love Island 2022 proved to be a hit among fans (Credit: ITV)

The first winter series was broadcast in early 2020. It ended in February of that year, a month before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

Now, after a two-year hiatus, the winter edition of Love Island is due back on our screens this January.

When does Love Island 2023 start?

Avid fans of the show won’t have to wait long to see young singles and fiery arguments on TV. The 2023 winter instalment of Love Island comes to ITV2 on Monday 16 January at 9pm.

Interestingly, this day is often referred to as Blue Monday – the most depressing one of the year.

Confirmed: Love Island returns Monday 16 January at 9pm on @ITV2 and @ITVX #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/smGWvIxAsv — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 4, 2023

But this alignment doesn’t seem to be coincidental. A source told The Sun that it was an intentional move by executives to cheer people up.

“Love Island bosses have planned for the show to start on Blue Monday,” they claimed. “Which is bound to give fans a massive lift on such a gloomy day.”

Love Island in South Africa

The source, who promised this season’s contestants will be the “sexiest ever”, also discussed the show’s location choice.

Akin to 2020, this year’s winter version will be filmed in South Africa.

“This year’s contestants will be flown out to South Africa earlier in January and will start filming for the first episode the day before,” the source explained.

Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were the winners of Love Island 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

The location of the villa, however, has changed since 2020.

This year’s abode is said to to be the best yet and is situated in Franschhoek wine valley – known as the country’s ‘millionaire row’.

The source also talked about the series’ duration, adding: “The grand finale will take place eight weeks later on March 13.”

Maya Jama will host Love Island’s 2023 winter edition (Credit: YouTube)

Maya Jama to host show

Presenter Maya Jama will take over from Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island for the foreseeable future. It’s after the 37-year-old Irish celeb announced she was stepping down last year.

In a statement, Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows!”

Winter Love Island will begin on Monday, January 16 from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals real reason she quit ITV 2 show

Are you looking forward to the return of Love Island? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.