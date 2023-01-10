The new series of Love Island 2023 is set to kick off very soon and ITV has revealed a first look at the villa in South Africa.

The villa has been given a bold makeover and will see the brand new stars living under sun for the next few weeks.

So what does the Love Island property look like?

The firepit will return to Love Island villa for the second season of the winter series (Credit: ITV)

Love Island releases first look at the new 2023 villa

ITV has treated fans with a sneak peek of the South African villa ahead of the new series.

And it looks bigger and better than ever with lots of new and exciting additions!

The 2023 islanders will share a room, as usual, despite the villa having many other rooms throughout the property.

In the photos, the main bedroom has been revamped and filled with bright colours and cool graphic designs on the walls.

The islanders will share the main bedroom together in the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV)

However, there are also plenty of spaces for the couples to get away from the other islanders, including the iconic hideaway.

The hideaway is where couples are nominated to go and spend some alone time together.

And it looks like the room has been given a sexy makeover in the new series!

In one image, a huge bed has been situated in the centre of the pink and blue themed room, underneath a giant neon sign that says ‘get sexy’.

The hideaway has been given a glamorous makeover (Credit: ITV)

New additions to the Love Island villa

Like most of the previous villas most of the action is outside, and it looks like it includes lots of new features in the new series.

In the outdoor area, the islanders have been treated to not one but THREE new pools!

The Love Island villa includes three new pools (Credit: ITV)

The pictures show that the pool has been divided into three separate areas ahead of filming.

And to makes things even better, the new area also overlooks the stunning views of the South African countryside.

The Love Island 2023 villa features a brand new treehouse (Credit: ITV)

Another new addition to the Love Island villa is the brand new treehouse for islanders who want some privacy.

Although it’s a long climb to the top, the treehouse offers one-on-one space for the islanders to escape to for some secret fun.

We’re excited to see the new feature in action, once the series returns next week.

Read more: Love Island 2023 cast ITV announces stars for winter series ahead of launch

Love Island returns on Monday, January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

Are you looking forward to the new series of Love Island? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.