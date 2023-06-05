Love Island to launch with ‘never-before-seen twist’ amid ‘bored’ viewers’ complaints

Love Island is back tonight (June 5) but fans can expect a “never-before-seen twist” for the 2023 series of the ITV dating show. It follows viewer complaints that the show has become “boring” with many confessing that they aren’t excited this year.

One person complained: “Last season of Love Island was so bad I genuinely don’t think I can be bothered to watch this season.” Another person added: “Love Island is so old now. Need more interesting people in there.” A third person ranted: “This season better not be boring.”

Well, it appears that ITV has been listening to complaints, as there will be a new twist in the first few minutes of the series.

Love Island 2023: Male and female islanders will enter the villa at the same time

For the first time in Love Island history, male and female Islanders will enter the villa at the same time. In previous years, the female Islanders enter first and get to know each other while popping the champagne. The male islanders then enter one by one as the contestants couple up.

I have no idea what to expect now.

But this year, they’ll all mix together. In a first-look clip from ITV, new islander Mitchel meets up with Ruchee and Jess. He tells the girls: “I am surprised, I thought I was going to walk into two dudes! I have no idea what to expect now.”

Viewers have done the coupling up this year

This year, viewers have been voting on which pairs should couple up ahead of the first episode, in another way that ITV is keeping them on their toes this year. But as sparks fly even earlier as the contestants meet straight away, the drama might kick off sooner as the Islanders will have to couple up with who viewers have chosen for them.

Later in the first look clip, Maya Jama told the contestants: “I’ve got some news. None of you guys will be coupling up with each other as that decision has already been made by the public.” One of the contestants admitted :”My heart is racing,” ahead of the coupling up.

Will these new twists keep viewers from getting bored this year? Time will tell…

Love Island starts on ITV2 tonight (June 5) at 9pm.

