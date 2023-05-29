The daughter of a former Coronation Street star has been unveiled as a member of this year’s Love Island cast. It was officially announced today (May 29) that influencer Molly Marsh would be joining the 2023 series of the show.

Molly, aged 21, has a famous parent who has appeared on episodes of Coronation Street. Her mother, Janet, has appeared on the ITV soap opera three times so far. But who did she play?

Molly Marsh will be appearing on this year’s Love Island (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Daughter of Coronation Street star set to join Love Island cast

Actor Janet Marsh first appeared on the soap in 2005, as a nurse. She then appeared again in 2008, this time playing a receptionist at the local clinic. Her most recent appearance was in 2009, again playing a nurse on the show.

Janet has also appeared in such varied film and television work as Where The Heart Is, Bodies and Still Open All Hours. Her daughter Molly is a social media star and influencer, with over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Molly has a famous mum (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Molly Marsh unveiled as Love Island 2023 cast member

As ITV revealed Molly’s Love Island casting, they shared an interview with the social media star. She described her reasons for joining the reality TV show.

“I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there,” she said.

She went on to talk about her life as a social media influencer. “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa. Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.”

This is in stark contrast with her family life, which she revealed to be low-key and homely. “I live on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken,” Molly said.

Is Molly Marsh related to Corrie star Kym?

Molly and Kym may share a surname, but it doesn’t appear as if the ladies are related.

Molly’s stint on Love Island begins at 9pm, Monday June 5 on ITV2 and ITVX.

