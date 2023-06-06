We’re just one episode into Love Island 2023, but let’s be real, one couple is already standing out far from the others.

The UK public voted on which couples should be paired together. While its already begun complaints of a race row, there was one pair the public seems to have got right – Mitchel and Molly.

They both turned up in matching red swimwear and are both from Yorkshire. They both admitted they are each other’s “type”. The sparks were clearly flying between them. There could still be drama ahead – but I think it’s pretty clear who the obvious winners are already.

Molly and Mitchel are already the clear winners! (Credit: ITV)

Mitchel and Molly are already my winners

Out of all the pairs currently coupled up, Mitchel and Molly have the best chemistry by a mile. Two of the couples don’t even want to be paired up any more! During the beer pong challenge, Mitchel did also kiss Jess and Ella when asked who he was most attracted to. But there is clearly something special between him and Molly.

When they lay together and began in-sync snoring I couldn’t stop laughing. It’s early days to have a favourite couple. But I just can’t see anyone else taking over from Mitchel and Molly so far. Ignoring the fact that those couples are now separated, they remind me of other previous winners such as Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and Paige Turley and Finn Tapp. Let’s hope Mitchel and Molly actually have the potential to stay together!

I can already easily picture the pair in Casa Amor. I can also easily see them staying on until the finale. While you might argue that a couple getting on well this early is a sign that things are going to go south – I’m rooting for Mitchel and Molly. And I’m not the only one!

Love Island fans are predicting Molly and Mitchel will win already (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023: Fans already have a favourite

If you found yourself already picking Mitchel and Molly as your favourites too – you’re not alone. Plenty of people are feeling the love between them. One person wrote: “I’m already so attached to Molly and Mitchel as a couple. This is what’s wrong with me – it’s been 30 minutes.” A second person added: “No because it’s really the first night and it’s giving Molly and Mitchel are the winners.” A third person said: “Can we just declare Mitchel and Molly as the Love Island winners now? Faves.”

I have a feeling Molly and Mitchel will be exchanging “I love yous” within a matter of days – but that’s what Love Island is supposed to be about! I’m fully rooting for Molly and Mitchel to make it to the finale – something I think they’ll have no problem achieving. To sum it all up, Mitchel and Molly are the obvious winners, so can we just skip the eight weeks and give them the £50,000 already?

