Love Island 2022 has been hit by Ofcom complaints again.

The TV watchdog has reportedly received 75 complaints about Jacques’ behaviour towards Ekin-Su.

Ekin-Su is at the centre of the complaints (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news

A rep for Ofcom confirmed the “complaints in our Audience Complaints report today relate to the treatment of Ekin-Su”.

It comes after Jacques branded Ekin-Su a “[bleeping] headache”.

ITV viewers felt as though Ekin-Su was being treated unfairly by some of the boys in the villa.

Read more: Love Island 2022: Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson drops hint he’s entering villa

Jacques sparked the argument with Ekin-Su when he told her that Jay has “coupled up with you and he’s found out what you are in two days mate, a [bleeping] headache”.

None of the girls defended Ekin-Su during the incident, which happened last week.

This then led to some viewers accusing the boys in the villa of “bullying” her.

Viewers slammed Jacques’ treatment of Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Love Island on Twitter

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter last week to complain about Jacques treatment of Ekin-Su.

“Ekin Su is getting bullied in that villa and nothing is being done,” one viewer tweeted.

“Anyone else feels like Ekin-Su is blatantly being bullied? Like yeah she went about things the wrong way with Jay but she risked a lot? And everyone was happy because she brought entertainment?” another wrote.

“Jaques is so nasty to Ekin-Su. They fully bully her why haven’t the producers stepped in yet??” a third said.

Could Sam be entering the villa? (Credit: E4)

Love Island latest

The complaints come after Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson hinted he would be entering the villa.

The star uploaded a cheeky picture to his Instagram. In the picture, Sam is drinking from a Love Island bottle.

He also has a ticket to Majorca in his pocket.

“Don’t care what anyone says, Crocs are ELITE travelling footwear,” he captioned the snap.

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

Crocs are what the Islanders wear on Love Island.

Fans were quick to speculate that Sam is going to be entering the villa in the comment section.

“Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea (MASSIVE obsessive Love Island fan) is also on his way to Mallorca,” one fan said.

“Something very cheeky is going on.”

ED! has contacted reps for Love Island and Ofcom for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.