Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson drove his fans into a frenzy after he teased about entering the Love Island 2022 villa.

The star was seen sipping from a Love Island bottle after fans noticed that he was flying to Majorca.

So could this mean he’s set to be Love Island’s new bombshell?

Here’s what we know.

Sam Thompson shared a post of him sipping a Love Island bottle on Instagram (Credit: E4)

Sam Thompson drops hint that he’s entering the Love Island 2022 villa

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has sparked rumours that he’s heading to the Love Island villa.

The reality star teased his followers after he shared a photo of himself sipping from a Love Island water bottle bearing his name.

Fans have already been speculating that Sam is joining the reality show.

Especially after the star posted a snap which revealed that he was flying to Majorca.

In the photo, Sam appeared to be sat in an airline seat and fans could spot a ticket to Majorca hidden in his the pocket in front.

Trying to draw attention away from his ticket, he captioned it: “Don’t care what anyone says, Crocs are ELITE travelling footwear.”

And, as Love Island fans will know, the Islanders wear Crocs in the villa!

Sam Thompson is a huge fan of ITV2’s Love Island (Credit: E4)

Sam is a Love Island super fan who has been following the goings on in the reality show since it began this year.

This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet.

He also regularly quizzes his girlfriend Zara McDermott, who was a former contestant on the show.

So it won’t come as a shock if he actually does enter the villa!

One fan commented: “Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea (MASSIVE obsessive Love Island fan) is also on his way to Mallorca.

“Something very cheeky is going on.”

Casa Amor twist coming soon

The Sun also recently claimed that Casa Amor is set start on July 4, which means even more drama is about to kick off.

A show insider said: “Just when the Islanders start to get comfortable in their couples. They are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart.

“This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet. Thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

