Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie pays a sweet tribute to Dame Deborah James on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (June 24).

Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 series will feature a host of famous faces reviewing the last week’s telly.

Among them will be daytime TV favourite Lorraine, joined on the sofa by Rosie Kelly Smith for critic duties.

However, ahead of the newest show airing, both Lorraine and Rosie have shared preview clips on their Instagram accounts.

And it is evident that Rosie makes a subtle tribute to Dame Deborah, who has made several appearances on Rosie’s mum’s show over the past few years.

Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James has addressed Lorraine viewers about how to spot symptoms (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly daughter

In the two Insta clips, Rosie is wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a ‘Rebellious Hope’ slogan.

The brand is Deborah’s collaboration with In The Style and has been an impressive source of fundraising.

Read more: Dame Deborah James enjoys day out with mum in the sunshine

Indeed, sales are believed to have generated over £1million for her BowelBabe fund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Deborah, who is receiving end of life care, has previously said: “‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together!”

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care (Credit: ITV)

Deborah’s day out with her mum

Earlier this week, mum-of-two Deborah enjoyed time in the sunshine with her own mother.

Heather, who goes by the handle Bowelgran on Instagram, shared a glimpse of their trip to a country pub together with fans.

Read more: Who wrote Suspect on C4? What has Matt Baker done before and will there be a season 2?

A snap showed them sitting near a canal as Deborah sipped on a drink.

“A lovely relaxing lunch in the sunshine,” Heather captioned the Story.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.