Rosie Kelly Smith watches TV and Deborah James makes an appearance on Lorraine
TV

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie pays sweet tribute to Deborah James on Celebrity Gogglebox

Dame Deborah has made several appearance on Lorraine over the years

By Robert Leigh

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie pays a sweet tribute to Dame Deborah James on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (June 24).

Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 series will feature a host of famous faces reviewing the last week’s telly.

Among them will be daytime TV favourite Lorraine, joined on the sofa by Rosie Kelly Smith for critic duties.

However, ahead of the newest show airing, both Lorraine and Rosie have shared preview clips on their Instagram accounts.

And it is evident that Rosie makes a subtle tribute to Dame Deborah, who has made several appearances on Rosie’s mum’s show over the past few years.

Deborah James during a previous appearance on Lorraine
Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James has addressed Lorraine viewers about how to spot symptoms (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly daughter

In the two Insta clips, Rosie is wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a ‘Rebellious Hope’ slogan.

The brand is Deborah’s collaboration with In The Style and has been an impressive source of fundraising.

Read more: Dame Deborah James enjoys day out with mum in the sunshine

Indeed, sales are believed to have generated over £1million for her BowelBabe fund.

Deborah, who is receiving end of life care, has previously said: “‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together!”

Deborah James smiling during interview on Lorraine
Deborah is receiving end-of-life care (Credit: ITV)

Deborah’s day out with her mum

Earlier this week, mum-of-two Deborah enjoyed time in the sunshine with her own mother.

Heather, who goes by the handle Bowelgran on Instagram, shared a glimpse of their trip to a country pub together with fans.

Read more: Who wrote Suspect on C4? What has Matt Baker done before and will there be a season 2?

A snap showed them sitting near a canal as Deborah sipped on a drink.

“A lovely relaxing lunch in the sunshine,” Heather captioned the Story.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rylan Clark and his mum during an appearance on This Morning
Rylan Clark’s mum Linda’s heartbreaking confession on health battle
Alison Hammond resting her head on her hand on This Morning today
This Morning viewers distracted by Alison Hammond on today’s show
Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi smiling
Amanda Holden ‘very proud’ as she shares touching family news with fans
Sue Nicholls Audrey Roberts Coronation Street
Sue Nicholls’ life saved by Coronation Street fan who spotted her cancer on television
Kieran Hayler on Loose Women and Katie Price speaking on Lorraine
Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler and his fiancée break silence as she avoids jail over restraining order breach
emmerdale shock affairs comp
Emmerdale: 5 most shocking affairs in the village