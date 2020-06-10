Loose Women viewers criticise show for cutting off guests

Viewers of Loose Women have criticised the show for cutting off guests after running out of time.

Janet Street Porter, Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson and Saira Khan were on the panel on Wednesday's programme.

They first spoke to former EastEnders star Riley Carter Millington about J.K.Rowling's recent comments transgender women.

Loose Women fans criticised the show for cutting off guests after running out of time (Credit: ITV)

The Harry Potter author commented on a story with a headline that read: "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

JK tweeted: "'People who menstruate.' I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

However, many branded her comments "transphobic".

JK hit back: "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.

The panellists spoke to a couple of guests (Credit: ITV)

"I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.

"I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans."

I'm so sorry. There's too much to talk about.

Riley, who is the first trans man to play a regular transgender character in British soap history, called her comments "ill-timed and distasteful".

However, as he was discussing the comments, host Ruth had to cut him off to go an advert break.

As the show returned, Riley was given more time to speak about the issue before they moved on to the next topic.

The show ran out of time while speaking to Jeff (Credit: ITV)

Later in the programme, the panellists spoke to Emmerdale actor Jeff Hordley.

However, they were forced to cut him off after running out of time.

What happened?

As Jeff was talking, Ruth said: "I've got to go Jeff. That's the second person I've had to cut off today.

"I'm so sorry. There's too much to talk about. Thank you very much. Emmerdale tonight. We will be back tomorrow."

Viewers weren't happy.

One person said on Twitter: "God sake time manage better so embarrassing and annoying cutting people off #LooseWomen."

Another wrote: "Shame this programme @loosewomen cut Jeff off but preferred to waste time on the earlier person.

"Was loving this interview."

A third added: "Imagine Loose Women discussing the JK Rowling discourse and getting a trans male on to share their perspective, and then just cutting him off after 2 mins."

But they later tweeted: "Okay they have now extended the segment after the break... a small victory."

However, one person saw the funny side and mocked those criticising the show.

