Fans of Loose Women took to social media to announce they’d spotted something missing from Friday’s festive episode.

Today’s show (December 23) saw the Loose Women ladies mark Christmas by unveiling a video of themselves singing the song Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

However, not all of the Loose ladies were featured.

Many of the Loose Women stars appeared in the special Christmas video (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Where’s Ruth?

The special episode saw Coleen Nolan, Kéllé Bryan and Brenda Edwards begin the Christmas song with their impressive vocals.

Not long after, the camera showcased the rest of the ladies dancing to the classic.

Carol McGifin, Frankie Bridge, Stacey Solomon, Dame Kelly Holmes, Christine Lampard and Nadia Sawalha were just a few of the other presenters that were present.

As most of the presenters appeared in the special, fans were quick to notice Ruth Langsford‘s absence.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “No Ruth in the Christmas song?!”

A second wrote: “Where’s Ruth??#loosewomen.”

Fans have been missing Ruth Langsford on Loose Women (Credit: Splash News)

Fans beg Ruth to come back

Fans have been noticing Ruth’s absence for a while now and were left begging for her return earlier this week, ahead of the festive episode.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Where is Ruth Langsford?”

A second said: “Ruth Langsford hasn’t been on Loose Women for ages.”

“She hasn’t been on This Morning since summer. But why hasn’t she been on Loose Women in a while? Hope she’s back soon and for the Christmas schedule as I’m missing Ruth. Is she okay?,” another asked.

Ruth’s last Instagram post

Despite Ruth’s Loose Women absence, she has been present on social media.

Taking to her Instagram just four days ago, she wished her mother a happy 91st birthday.

Her caption read: “Spent the weekend celebrating my darling Mum’s 91st Birthday!! She’s AMAZING. Hope I’ve inherited her genes!”

Commenting under the post, one person wrote: “Our mums are so precious, spoil them whilst you can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

A second added: “Happy birthday to your lovely mum,” a second added.

Celebrity friends also sent their well wishes to Ruth’s mum.

ellow Loose Women star Brenda, wrote: “Awww Ruth, this looks so beautiful! Happy birthday Mummy. Amazing ladies, both of you.”

Presenter Lucy Alexander also commented: “Happy birthday Joan.”

Eamonn Holmes health update

Ruth has been married to Eamonn Holmes since 2010. The couple share a 20-year-old son called Jack.

Last month, Eamonn revealed that he fell down the stairs while recovering from a back operation. The fall led to him fracturing his shoulders, resulting in him being unable to return to GB News before the New Year.

Speaking on GB News, he said: “Last month I suffered a fall at home while I was recovering from my back operation and fractured my shoulder. It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

“It’s been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I’m improving, and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”

