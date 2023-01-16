Loose Women fans had a complaint today after Shirlie and Martin Kemp made an appearance on the show.

The couple appeared on the show after their appearance as Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer at the weekend.

While judges on The Masked Singer described Martin and Shirlie as their “favourite ever surprise”, some viewers weren’t too surprised to see them on Loose Women.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp appeared on Loose Women after their appearance on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Martin and Shirlie Kemp on Loose Women today

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Martin Kemp on #Loosewomen again for about the 987654th time.”

A second wrote: “Not again surely. He’s only just been on! All because he’s done The Masked whatever programme. Carol’s not on so not tuning in,” seemingly referring to panellist Carol McGiffin.

“Martin and Shirlie Kemp on TV again? They’d go to the opening of a fridge. #loosewomen,” another added.

Martin and Shirlie were Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Other fan reactions

However, not all fans were unhappy to see the pair on their Loose Women screens.

One person wrote: “Aw I love Martin Kemp! #loosewomen.”

Not again surely. He’s only just been on!

A second commented: “Martin Kemp has still got it, gorgeous man#LooseWomen.”

Sharing a clip of a lady collapsing, another added: “#LooseWomen Me when Martin Kemp smiles….”

How Martin and Shirlie kept their secret

Martin and Shirlie have been married since 1988. They share daughter Harley, 33, and son Roman, 29.

Speaking about how him and Shirlie kept their Masked Singer secret from their children, Martin said: “My boy and my girl, they don’t live with us anymore. They’ve got their own homes, so it was kind of our secret. We were just going out to work everyday and they didn’t know about it.”

Explaining how her kids guessed it was them at one point, Shirlie added: “I was deep in denial. I always say this to my kids, ‘You know I don’t really like the limelight. You know I wouldn’t really do that type of thing. So Roman was like, ‘You were lying saying you didn’t like the limelight!'”

Read more: The Masked Singer: Roman Kemp fans in hysterics over his reaction to his parents’ appearance

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.