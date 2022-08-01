Ruth Langsford opened up about a tragic health “worry” on Loose Women today (August 1).

The TV presenter opened up during a discussion about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Ruth’s dad Dennis tragically died in 2012 from complications caused by dementia.

During the last decade of his life, he was cared for by Ruth and her mother.

Ruth Langsford opened up about her father on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Ruth Langsford on her health concerns

A new study has revealed that scientists have discovered a marker in your blood that could reveal a future Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Jane kicked off the conversation by saying: “I think if they said you can know early enough and they can give you a pill and stop it but if they can’t do anything about it then I wouldn’t want to know.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford shows off striking ‘new look’ on Instagram as she wishes Eamonn ‘good luck’

Her confession led to Ruth opening up about her father. She also shared her own health worries and concerns.

“I think like you, Jane. I know a lot about it because of my dad, I know what’s to come.

“So, if they could say yes it’s looking highly likely so if we start doing this now then we can stop you from getting Alzheimer’s but if no, then…,” she said.

Ruth Langsford shared her own fears on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Ruth then opened up about her own health fears as she reflected on her dad’s illness.

She continued: “I just think I would worry because I know what happened with my dad.

They say I’m probably likely to get it.

“Everyone’s journey is slightly different but having seen my dad I would then be worried for the next however many years.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“They say I’m probably likely to get it but at least it would give you and your family and friends more like a heads up when your behaviour starts to change.

“Obviously with my dad, we didn’t, so maybe that would help families.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

What did you think of Ruth’s confession? Meanwhile, head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.