Loose Women today saw the panelists welcome Love Island 2022 champions Davide and Ekin-Su onto the show.

However, Nadia Sawalha‘s comments towards Ekin-Su didn’t go down well with some viewers, with some taking to Twitter to brand her “rude”.

Ekin-Su and Davide were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide make an appearance.

The duo were fresh from last night’s reunion special, which saw them reunite with their fellow islanders.

“Has it sunk in?” Ruth Langsford asked the pair about winning. “You still look a bit dazed.”

“Hasn’t sunk in!” Ekin-Su laughed. “We still don’t believe it,” Davide added.

“I was shocked,” Ekin-Su said. “My heart was beating, it was coming out of my chest. I didn’t really expect anything.”

“And then when our names were called, I was like ‘is this a dream?'” she added.

Nadia’s comment didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha’s comment to Ekin-Su on Loose Women today

It was at this point that Nadia made her “rude” comment toward Ekin-Su.

After saying that it was the best Love Island “in years”, Nadia then said that she and her husband missed the last two weeks because they were on holiday.

“What I loved was, it taught me a lesson because I really judged both of you,” she said.

“When you first came on I didn’t like either of you,” she said.

“I judged you [Davide] because you were good looking and muscly and a bit full of yourself so I thought, ‘I don’t like him’,” she continued.

“And I ended up liking you both the most. So I love that when I’m proved wrong.”

The Loose Women star was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Nadia slammed by viewers

Nadia’s comments didn’t go down well with viewers, who quickly branded her “rude” on Twitter.

“Why does Nadia think it’s OK to keep saying I didn’t like you. It’s rude and annoying keep that to yourself,” one viewer said.

“Stfu Nadia no need to tell Ekin you didn’t like her at the start,” another ranted.

“Such passive aggressive behaviour and these are the women supposedly backing women,” a third wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nadia said again that she didn’t like Ekin-Su at first because she didn’t think she was a “woman’s woman”.

