Ekin-Su and Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women today
TV

Loose Women viewers slam Nadia Sawalha for ‘rude’ comment towards Love Island winner Ekin-Su

Nadia's comments really didn't go down well

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Loose Women today saw the panelists welcome Love Island 2022 champions Davide and Ekin-Su onto the show.

However, Nadia Sawalha‘s comments towards Ekin-Su didn’t go down well with some viewers, with some taking to Twitter to brand her “rude”.

Ekin-Su and Davide on Loose Women
Ekin-Su and Davide were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide make an appearance.

The duo were fresh from last night’s reunion special, which saw them reunite with their fellow islanders.

“Has it sunk in?” Ruth Langsford asked the pair about winning. “You still look a bit dazed.”

Read more: Loose Women viewers make same complaint today over ‘shockingly bad’ show

“Hasn’t sunk in!” Ekin-Su laughed. “We still don’t believe it,” Davide added.

“I was shocked,” Ekin-Su said. “My heart was beating, it was coming out of my chest. I didn’t really expect anything.”

“And then when our names were called, I was like ‘is this a dream?'” she added.

Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women today
Nadia’s comment didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha’s comment to Ekin-Su on Loose Women today

It was at this point that Nadia made her “rude” comment toward Ekin-Su.

After saying that it was the best Love Island “in years”, Nadia then said that she and her husband missed the last two weeks because they were on holiday.

“What I loved was, it taught me a lesson because I really judged both of you,” she said.

“When you first came on I didn’t like either of you,” she said.

“I judged you [Davide] because you were good looking and muscly and a bit full of yourself so I thought, ‘I don’t like him’,” she continued.

“And I ended up liking you both the most. So I love that when I’m proved wrong.”

Ekin-Su and Davide speaking to Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women
The Loose Women star was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Nadia slammed by viewers

Nadia’s comments didn’t go down well with viewers, who quickly branded her “rude” on Twitter.

“Why does Nadia think it’s OK to keep saying I didn’t like you. It’s rude and annoying keep that to yourself,” one viewer said.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Stfu Nadia no need to tell Ekin you didn’t like her at the start,” another ranted.

“Such passive aggressive behaviour and these are the women supposedly backing women,” a third wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nadia said again that she didn’t like Ekin-Su at first because she didn’t think she was a “woman’s woman”.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What did you think of Nadia’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Monty Don smiling
Monty Don ‘could not be happier’ as he cuddles up to new addition
Matt Goss looking up while wearing a hat on This Morning today
This Morning viewers mock new Strictly 2022 star Matt Goss’ appearance for announcement
Paul O'Grady chatting on This Morning
Distraught Paul O’Grady fans all share same fear as he reveals shock news
Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden together
Emmerdale star Charley Webb reunites with husband Matthew Wolfenden in family snap
Dawn French smiling on the red carper
Dawn French shows off hair transformation as fans declare ‘love the colour’
Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie on their wedding day
Ant McPartlin celebrates first wedding anniversary with wife Anne-Marie with unseen picture