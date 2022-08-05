Loose Women viewers make same complaint today over ‘shockingly bad’ show

Loose Women today was slammed by viewers, with some even going so far as to brand it “shockingly bad”.

A combination of Kaye Adams‘ Strictly announcement, Gok Wan‘s guest appearance, and an “annoying” panel seemed to get under many viewers’ skins!

Kaye had an announcement to make on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s episode of Loose Women was packed with talking points.

As well as discussing the cost of living crisis, grumpy staff, and nursing their partners, the panelists also welcomed Gok Wan onto the show.

During his appearance on the show, Gok spoke about his new fitness campaign to get people moving.

Elsewhere in the show, Kaye revealed that she will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The news was met with excitement from Kaye’s fellow panelists, who screamed and danced as the Strictly music played in the background.

Gok Wan was on the show too (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Loose Women today

The panelists seemed to be having a lot of fun on today’s show, however, not all viewers were.

Kaye’s Strictly announcement seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for some viewers, who furiously took to Twitter to slam the show.

“This programme should carry a warning. May result in the destruction of your TV when you throw something at it. I’m so pleased I don’t watch daytime TV,” one viewer tweeted.

“Jeez this is shockingly bad!!” another said.

“I just caught about 20 minutes of #LooseWomen during lunchtime. After an appearance by Gok Wan telling me to move they then excruciatingly revealed which of them would be appearing on Strictly. 15 minutes of whooping and squeals followed. I thought just teenagers did that,” another ranted.

“Have had to switch off…nonsense,” one said.

However, some viewers were enjoying. “Omg it’s @kayeadams woohoo! Can’t wait!” one fan said about Kaye signing up for Strictly.

Kaye will compete on Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams signs up for Strictly

As revealed by Kaye on today’s show, she’ll be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to her co-stars, she said: “I’m a really competitive person but in this I’m not. If I enjoy myself I’ll be so happy.”

Nadia Sawalha, who was phoning in via Zoom, said: “I’m so proud of you, this is so far out of your comfort zone.”

Fans of the star seemed delighted too. “Go on Kaye Adams!!!! Scotland is right behind you all the way,” one said.

Richie Anderson was also announced as taking part in this year’s show today.

He and Kaye will also be joined by Kym Marsh and Will Mellor on this year’s show.

More celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

