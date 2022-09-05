Loose Women today saw two major changes made – but not everyone was a fan of the shake-ups.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain, with some even going so far as to say that the show has been ruined.

The new Loose Women intro debuted today (Credit: ITV)

Major changes on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw some major changes implemented.

The hit ITV show had a new intro that made its debut at the beginning of today’s programme.

The new intro shows the Loose Women panelists laughing and joking with each other at a photoshoot.

Clips of Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha laughing can be seen, as can a short clip of Judi Love and Stacey Solomon hugging.

Other clips show Brenda Edwards laughing, Christine Lampard posing for the camera, and Kaye Adams sitting on Frankie Bridge‘s knee.

The show had an audience today (Credit: ITV)

More changes to Loose Women today

The new intro wasn’t the only major change made to the show today.

For the first time in over two years, there was a live audience present in the studio, watching the show.

“Hello and welcome to your Monday Loose Women live… and we’re not alone,” Christine Lampard said.

“Our audience are back!” she announced as the audience cheered.

“It’s so lovely to see you all,” she grinned. “You’re all shiny, happy people! It feels great. We need that today, I think.”

Viewers weren’t fans of the changes (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, not everyone liked the new changes.

Some viewers took to Twitter to slam the show for the major changes, with some even going so far as to say that they’d ruined the show!

“#loosewomen was better without an audience, I don’t get why they’ve got them back,” one viewer tweeted.

“Literally what was the point of having the live audience there? It added absolutely nothing,” another then ranted.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “The show was ruined by the studio audience!”

However, not everyone hated the new changes though!

“It’s a new week, and @loosewomen is back, with their audience, and a new opening title, and I absolutely love it!” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: “So much better with an audience,” while a third agreed: “Yes yes yes!”

