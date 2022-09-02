Loose Women announces major change to show from next week

Loose Women has announced a major change to the ITV show next week.

The show is finally welcoming back a live studio audience for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

We’re so excited to see your faces back in the studio on Monday! There’s still a chance to join us but you’ve got to be quick 🏃‍♀️ Head to https://t.co/uXCDpb3vcH to apply for tickets 👈 pic.twitter.com/LEGRBPHKZu — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 2, 2022

Hit ITV show Loose Women is set to make a major change from next week onwards.

For the past two and a half years, the show has been filmed without a studio audience present.

Back in August 2020, when the show returned following lockdown, there was no audience in the studio.

This has been the case for the last two years – until now.

From Monday (September 5), an audience will be in the studio, and the panelists can’t wait.

Jane announced the news (Credit: ITV)

Audience to return to Loose Women

Loose Women announced the exciting news on Twitter, with a video of the panelists revealing that the audience is coming back.

“After two years, we’re welcoming our lovely studio audience back,” Jane Moore says in a short clip.

Her fellow panelists, Carol McGiffin, Katie Piper, and Linda Robson then can be seen celebrating and cheering.

“About time!” Linda says.

“Oh, yes, it’s true,” Jane then says. “It’s happening from Monday next week.”

She then directs viewers to the ITV website for more details.

Janet was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter slammed

The exciting Loose Women news comes just days after Janet Street-Porter was slammed by viewers after clashing with Kelle Bryan.

The clash came during a discussion on Meghan Markle‘s latest interview.

In the interview, Meghan compared her marrying into the Royal Family to Nelson Mandela being freed from prison.

Janet took issue with Meghan’s comments, but Kelle defended the Duchess of Sussex.

“You seem to be implying that the British people by default would think less of her son and think badly of her son because he’s a person of colour and mixed race,” Janet said. Kelle argued that that is Meghan’s experience.

Some viewers were on Kelle’s side. “Janet with her absurd opinions yet again,” one viewer tweeted.

However, another added: “Kelle obviously believes everything comes out of Meghan’s mouth is gospel.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

