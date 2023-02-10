Loose Women stars make dig at King Charles’ ‘stylists’ today over ‘rank’ appearance: ‘Someone’s got sacked’

On Loose Women today, the panellists hit out at King Charles’ ‘stylists’ after he suffered a mishap recently.

The King stepped out for a royal engagement this week as he visited London’s Brick Lane with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

During the engagement, Charles and Camilla visited Brick Lane Mosque.

The Loose Women discussed Charles’ mishap (Credit: ITV)

King Charles sock mishap

As a mark of respect, before entering the building for a tour, the King removed his shoes.

However, many spotted that Charles had a hole in his right sock and it quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

One royal joked on Twitter: “King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole.”

The wardrobe mishap was discussed on Loose Women today and the stars didn’t hold back!

Before the segment took place, Kaye said: “That’s a bit rank!” as a photo of Charles’ holey sock appeared.

King Charles had a hole in his sock during a recent engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women today

Kaye Adams said: “This is King Charles visiting an East London mosque earlier in the week,” as an image of Charles’ sock with a hole in it appeared.

She continued: “He moved his shoes and unfortunately he was caught out with a rather holey pair of socks.”

She then asked her co-stars: “Would that put you off?”

Judi Love joked: “I don’t like to see men with holes in their socks. I just think if the socks are like that then what are the pants like?!”

The loose ladies poked fun at Charles’ ‘stylists’ (Credit: ITV)

Later, she said: “It’s sad that we live in a society where you can be the King and someone still has to zoom in on that little bit of crispy toe being shown in the hole in the socks. That’s what’s sad.”

Kaye then asked: “Do you think Camilla is in there sewing it up?”

Kelly Holmes then said: “No, I think someone’s got sacked! Let the King go out with a hole in his sock. Doesn’t he have dressers?”

Katie Piper is then heard saying: “Sack the stylers!”

Josie Gibson, who had joined the panel for the discussion, said: “I think it shows he’s real.”

Judi then did an impression of the King.

She said, putting on Charles’ voice: “Oh Camilla dear, why didn’t you…”

The panellists and audience were in fits of laughter.

