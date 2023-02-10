Kaye Adams and Katie Piper on Loose Women today, King Charles smiling during engagement
TV

Loose Women stars make dig at King Charles’ ‘stylists’ today over ‘rank’ appearance: ‘Someone’s got sacked’

The King suffered a wardrobe blunder this week

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

On Loose Women today, the panellists hit out at King Charles’ ‘stylists’ after he suffered a mishap recently.

The King stepped out for a royal engagement this week as he visited London’s Brick Lane with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

During the engagement, Charles and Camilla visited Brick Lane Mosque.

Josie Gibson, Kelly Holmes and Judi Love on Loose Women today
The Loose Women discussed Charles’ mishap (Credit: ITV)

King Charles sock mishap

As a mark of respect, before entering the building for a tour, the King removed his shoes.

However, many spotted that Charles had a hole in his right sock and it quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

One royal joked on Twitter: “King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole.”

The wardrobe mishap was discussed on Loose Women today and the stars didn’t hold back!

Before the segment took place, Kaye said: “That’s a bit rank!” as a photo of Charles’ holey sock appeared.

King Charles and Camilla smiling during royal engagement
King Charles had a hole in his sock during a recent engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women today

Kaye Adams said: “This is King Charles visiting an East London mosque earlier in the week,” as an image of Charles’ sock with a hole in it appeared.

She continued: “He moved his shoes and unfortunately he was caught out with a rather holey pair of socks.”

She then asked her co-stars: “Would that put you off?”

Judi Love joked: “I don’t like to see men with holes in their socks. I just think if the socks are like that then what are the pants like?!”

Kaye Adams, Katie Piper, Josie Gibson, Kelly Holmes and Judi Love on Loose Women today
The loose ladies poked fun at Charles’ ‘stylists’ (Credit: ITV)

Later, she said: “It’s sad that we live in a society where you can be the King and someone still has to zoom in on that little bit of crispy toe being shown in the hole in the socks. That’s what’s sad.”

Kaye then asked: “Do you think Camilla is in there sewing it up?”

Kelly Holmes then said: “No, I think someone’s got sacked! Let the King go out with a hole in his sock. Doesn’t he have dressers?”

Katie Piper is then heard saying: “Sack the stylers!”

YouTube video player

Josie Gibson, who had joined the panel for the discussion, said: “I think it shows he’s real.”

Judi then did an impression of the King.

Read more: Loose Women: Janet Street-Porter fires back as Linda Robson brands her ‘serial cheat’

She said, putting on Charles’ voice: “Oh Camilla dear, why didn’t you…”

The panellists and audience were in fits of laughter.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Judi Love Kaye Adams King Charles Loose Women

Trending Articles

Harvey Price smiling and Katie Price with curly blonde hair
Katie Price fans praise son Harvey as he shows off results of his weight loss
Dan Walker on 5 News, Nicola Bulley partner
Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? on Channel 5: 5 key points from interview with her partner Paul
Neighbours cast in final series
Neighbours’ Ryan Moloney gives big update about soap’s comeback
Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu looking tense
Jane Moore talks pal Vanessa Feltz’s ‘greatest revenge’ following heartbreaking split from Ben
Gemma Atkinson smiling on Lorraine
Gemma Atkinson betrayed by ‘friend’ over second pregnancy: ‘Keep enemies closer’
Dan Walker side by side with Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley latest: Mum of two’s partner tells Dan Walker what he’s told their kids