Emotional Loose Women viewers in tears over ‘hard to watch’ segment

Loose Women left viewers in tears today (Tuesday October 4) after a choir made up of people living with dementia sang on the show.

The group appeared on the ITV lunchtime programme along with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

Actress Vicky has made a documentary series about how music can help those affected by the condition. A third run is set to air on BBC One from next Monday (October 10).

Ahead of that, the choir made the trip to the Loose Women studios to sing ‘I’m A Believer’ by The Monkees.

But while those watching at home noted on social media how moved they were by the segment, some admitted they found it a ‘hard watch’.

Vicky McClure and choir on Loose Women today

Much-loved TV star Vicky, who lost her grandmother to dementia, opened up about how music helped calm her when she struggled.

It was also emphasised how those who have the condition ‘live’ with it rather than ‘suffer’ with it. Indeed, the choristers have performed at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham for an audience of 2,000 people.

Nonetheless, it appears forming the choir for previous series of the documentary has helped people beyond those that sing in it.

And that’s because the choir has been the subject of studies to measure the emotional and physical responses of those singing.

So hopefully their responses will help combat symptoms for anyone with a dementia diagnosis.

How Loose Women viewers reacted

Viewers expressed on Twitter just how emotional they found the performance.

“Crying at the dementia choir, that was lovely #LooseWomen,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another posted: “Awwwwwww the dementia choir has literally made my day #LooseWomen.”

But a third affected observer indicated they found the segment both uplifting and sad.

“Oh. My. Goodness,” they tweeted.

“The Dementia Choir had me smiling and crying #dementiachoir #loosewomen @Vicky_McClure.”

Furthermore, others admitted the choir’s performance had an impact due to their own family experiences.

‘That was a hard watch’

One person wrote: “That was a hard watch after losing my dad to dementia in lockdown. I’ve got tears streaming down my face. Huge well done to the dementia choir though.”

And someone else related: “My dear aunt has dementia and loves singing and dancing.

“Always has done and still does in her care home. She’s the first up when they have musical guests. Life and soul of any party. #LooseWomen.”

That took a lot of guts for those people living with dementia to sing there.

Meanwhile, yet another person applauded the choristers: “That took a lot of guts for those people living with dementia to sing there. They’re in a new, noisy, unfamiliar environment which is very difficult and for their families. Well done them #LooseWomen.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

