Loose Women today (Tuesday, March 28) saw Coleen Nolan step in as her co-star, Ruth Langsford, broke down in tears.

The 58-year-old hosted the show until Ruth managed to regain her composure following an emotional segment.

Ruth got emotional on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Ruth broke down in tears during today’s edition of Loose Women.

The star got teary eyed during a segment of the show in which the star’s discussed an emotional Coronation Street storyline.

On the soap, Evelyn was forced to put her beloved greyhound Cerberus to sleep after he fell ill.

An emotional Ruth revealed that this storyline had made her think about her own pooch, Maggie.

They showed a clip of Cerberus’ death on the show. As it ended, Ruth got a little teary-eyed.

Coleen poked fun at her co-star (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford emotional on Loose Women today

“Oh, I can’t bear it,” Ruth said after the clip played.

Coleen took the opportunity to poke fun at her co-star.

“You look like you’re actually about to cry,” she joked. “It’s not even your dog! It’s acting!”

“I’m a massive Corrie fan,” Ruth said, before suddenly getting teary-eyed. “Oh god.”

“That’s because you’re thinking of Maggie,” Coleen said.

“Yes!” Ruth said as she reached for the tissues.

The star got even more emotional when she saw a snap of her dog (Credit: ITV)

Ruth breaks down

Ruth then went on to say that Maureen hadn’t needed fake tears to film the scene as it bought back memories of having to put her own dog down.

“It bought it all back, having to make that awful decision,” she said.

“So my little Maggie is probably about 13,” she then said.

Let’s talk about something else.

A picture of Maggie was then shown on screen.

“Oh god,” Ruth said as she got more emotional. “Look at her there. Anyway, she’s a bit grey…”

“Let’s talk about something else,” Coleen said as she took over.

“I feel a bit bad talking about mine and not crying,” Coleen quipped as the audience laughed.

