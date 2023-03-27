Coleen Nolan makes two heartbreaking confessions about sister Linda’s devastating cancer update

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her sister Linda’s heartbreaking cancer update today during Loose Women.

On Monday morning (March 27), Linda appeared on GMB to reveal that her cancer has sadly spread to her brain.

She said: “That’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer at the moment apart from radiotherapy which I’m going to be having.”

Linda added: “I’m not giving up, I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time!”

Hours later on Monday’s edition of Loose Women, Coleen became tearful as she spoke about her sister’s health update.

Coleen also made two heartbreaking confessions as she said she hadn’t cried over the news and was “sick of” cancer “attacking” her family “all the time”.

Coleen told her co-stars: “It’s her strength and her will to live. She’s just so strong all the time, so it makes the rest of us strong.

“It was a big shock on Monday when she told us that that was the diagnosis.

“She’s had incurable cancer for quite a while, but it had always been treatable. Every three months we have to wait for these results.

“Up until this point they’ve all been quite positive. And then her legs started playing her up to the point where she was falling constantly. She fell four times in a week.”

I’m scared of crying because I don’t think I’ll stop.

Coleen continued: “Her legs couldn’t carry her and she thought, ‘I need to check this out.’

“In my head I’m thinking, ‘oh please God don’t let it have gone to her bones or her spine, let it be the medication or nerve damage. Anything but more cancer.’

“And then very sadly she told us on Monday that it had gone to the brain.”

Coleen then spoke about a new drug which Linda will be trialing in her treatment.

The star then made her heartbreaking confessions.

She emotionally said: “You hear her talk and she’s positive about it so it makes you stronger. But it’s so weird because since Monday I haven’t cried because I felt really numb.

“I just thought I’m so sick of it, it just attacks my family all the time. I know a lot of people go through it but selfishly you think of your family.”

She heartbreakingly added: “I’m scared of crying because I don’t think I’ll stop so… I’m going to cry now so can you move on?”

Coleen was supported by her co-stars. On Twitter, fans have sent their support to Linda, Coleen and their family.

One person said: “Oh Coleen. It’s so sad for Linda and her family.”

Another added: “Coleen, my thoughts are with you and your fab sister Linda! Sending healing vibes to you.”

Linda was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005. The star was then given the all-clear in 2006. However, in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip.

The cancer then spread to her liver in 2020.

