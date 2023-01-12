Loose Women viewers side with Carol McGiffin as she clashes with co-stars in Shamima Begum debate

Loose Women today (Thursday, January 12) saw Carol McGiffin clash with her co-stars as a debate became heated.

The 62-year-old may not have been backed by her fellow panellists during the debate, but the viewers at home appeared firmly on her side.

Carol McGiffin clashes with co-stars on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panellists discuss the latest news surrounding Shamima Begum.

The BBC recently released the first episode of a 10-part podcast about the former ISIS member’s life.

During the debate, Nadia Sawalha said: “I want to know what her life was like.”

She then went on to speak about ISIS videos online which some young girls look at.

“Some of the girls get drawn into this romantic idea of what they are going into and I think it’s really important we know about it,” she said.

However, Carol firmly disagreed. She didn’t agree with Begum having a platform.

Carol and co-stars disagree on Loose Women today

Carol argued her case, saying: “It’s been ruled by the highest court in the land that she is not worthy of her British citizenship and it’s been taken away from her.

“It is her story, there is no way of checking anything, it is just what she says and she feels,” Carol continued.

She then argued that Begum’s story is “not in the public interest” and that the majority of people will agree with her.

I don’t want to hear what she has got to say. I am not interested.

When Charlene White challenged her, Carol raised her voice, asking: “Why her? Why her?”

“What you are doing is sitting here making excuses for her,” she continued.

“I am sorry but a decision has been made and she is not allowed to come back, I don’t want to hear what she has got to say. I am not interested.”

Viewers back Carol

Though her fellow panellists seemed to be against her, the Loose Women viewers on Twitter were firmly on Carol’s side.

“Well said Carol why should people defend her she knew what she was doing,” one viewer tweeted.

“#LooseWomen thank goodness for Carol, the only one voicing what we all think,” another wrote.

“I’m with Carol. Stop giving her air time and leave her where she is. She knew what she was doing and is just giving us lip service,” a third said.

