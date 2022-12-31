Loose Women star Kaye Adams admits Strictly regret: ‘I’m still coming to terms with it’

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has confessed that she has a regret about her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Kaye and her dancing pro partner Kai Widdrington were the first couple to leave the show.

During the latest episode of Loose Women, Kaye opened up about her experience.

Frankie Bridge got on to the subject when she asked Kaye what advice she would give if she could talk to herself at the beginning of the year.

Looking back, Kaye said: “I’d say ‘Kaye, you can’t dance, don’t do it’.”

Her response prompted Frankie to then quickly deny her claim and fire back: “You can, you can dance”.

Kaye went on to share that she went onto Strictly in a bid to break out of her shell.

Kaye Adams reveals Strictly regret

However, despite her best efforts, Kaye revealed that sadly her wish didn’t become a reality in the end for her.

She said: “I’m still coming to terms with it, because what I told myself when I made the decision to do it was ‘Kaye, you’ve got to get yourself out of your comfort zone’, because you hear that’s good for you, to get yourself out of your comfort zone.

“Now I think it’s called a comfort zone for a reason. Maybe it was too far out of my comfort zone. I hoped it would create a new me, and it didn’t,” added the ITV star.

Meanwhile, Kaye has been open about her experience, and recently hit out at experiencing “ageism” during her brief time on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Kaye said: “I’ve never ever thought of myself as being on the wrong side of ageism or sexism – I’ve never approached life that way – but I am becoming more aware of a negative attitude towards older women. I’d never felt affected by it before.

“I read a comment from someone saying old-aged women can’t move, they’re so unfit, they’re slow… I thought ‘Jesus Christ what more do you want?'”

