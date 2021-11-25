Loose Women set for huge shake-up tomorrow as special episode airs

Loose Women is getting a new name and a new panel of presenters in a huge shake-up for tomorrow’s edition.

For one day only the ITV show will be called Loose Life.

Regular hosts, including Katie Piper and Linda Robson, will make way for the Westlife lads.

Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan will take the seats behind the famous desk to mark the release of their new album.

Westlife to host a special Loose Women

The Irish foursome, who release Wild Dreams tomorrow, will be chatting about their incredible 22-year career in the music business.

Mark, 41, told The Sun: “We are incredibly excited to release our new album and celebrate that with this special Loose Women takeover.

The lads are taking over the Loose Women studio (Credit: BBC)

“It is going to be great to sit behind the famous desk and discuss the issues that matter to us and talk about our new music and plans for next year’s tour. We’re really looking forward to Loose Life!

“As far as I know, no one has ever done this before. It is going to be great.”

Westlife shot to fame in 1998, following in the footsteps of another Irish boyband, Boyzone.

After original member Brian McFadden quit the group in 2004, the lads kept going as a foursome until calling it a day back in 2012.

But they reformed back in 2018 and have gone on to have a second wave of chart success along with some memorable performances.

Wild Dreams is their twelfth studio album.

Meanwhile, Loose Women is no stranger to giving its format the occasional shake-up.

Loose Men was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Last week’s Loose Men special was such a success that ITV viewers want it to be regular thing.

The show was hosted by an all-male panel in honour of International Men’s Day on November 19.

What is Loose Men?

ITV aired the first-ever episode of Loose Men last year. It was the first time in Loose Women’s 22-year history that the show had been hosted by an all-male cast.

The ITV special show was hosted by presenter Vernon Kay. It also featured Love Island’s Iain Stirling, Strictly’s Ore Oduba, and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

When speaking about the then-upcoming show, Mike Tindall said: “I am looking forward to being on Loose Men, talking about some really important issues facing men.”

Vernon Kay anchored Loose Men on ITV (Credit: ITV)

He went on to say: “As a rugby player from the north, I think I probably would have a reputation of just getting on with it, but that doesn’t always work, and all of us need to talk about things. This is a great chance to do that.”

Fans of the ITV show headed to Twitter to sing Loose Men’s praises, with some even demanding it becomes a regular show.

“Loose Men what a breath of fresh air, an hour of not slagging men off for a change!” one said.

