Saira Khan has revealed the real reason she quit her role as a panellist on ITV show Loose Women.

Between 2015 and 2020, the former Apprentice star enjoyed a five-year-stint on the daytime programme. However, Saira dramatically quit at the start of 2021 with immediate effect.

Saira claims Loose Women bosses ‘told her to join OnlyFans’ (Credit: ITV)

Saira Khan says bosses tried to make her join OnlyFans

And now, Saira has claimed she left the “toxic” show after producers asked her to join x-rated website OnlyFans.

Speaking to the Mirror, the Dancing on Ice star said: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was when one of the young producers was sent running after me to ask whether I would be prepared to open an OnlyFans account.”

A disgusted Saira went on: “I could see she herself was mortified to ask me.

“I replied, ‘You’re asking an Asian woman who has a husband and kids and comes from a Muslim family to open an OnlyFans account?”

She said that the young producer asked her to set up an account because Saira had previously shared images of her in underwear on her own social media sites, adding ‘it would make for a great story.’

Saira starred on Loose Women between 2015 and 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Saira Khan felt ‘humiliated and angry’

The 52-year-old said she knew her time on the programme was up there and then revealing she had been left feeling “humiliated, angry” and “disappointed”.

Furthermore, Saira discussed how producers would ‘rub their hands with glee’ at negative stories about her in order to drive clickbait.

Saira also claims she was harassed by producers to do things she did not want to do. The Celebrity Big Brother star said she felt like “PR fodder – with no respect for my background or culture.”

Loose Women responded to the claims (Credit: CoverImages)

Loose Women respond to Saira Khan’s claims

A spokesman for Loose Women told The Mirror: “We strongly refute all of these claims. Duty of care is of paramount importance for all of our panellists. Saira left the panel almost two years ago and we wish her well.”

A source further added: “Loose Women Investigates is a strand which has seen reports into a range of topics. Sites such as OnlyFans could always potentially be the subject of an investigation.

“We were told Saira was leaving to focus on her ‘businesses and online’ and that ‘she has nothing but good things to say about the show’.

“We are therefore surprised to hear these claims.”

