Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has admitted she feels “ashamed” over her previous opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The 58-year-old presenter said that since watching the six-episode docuseries, her feelings had “softened” on the couple.

She shared her views on Friday’s episode of Loose Women, alongside Judi Love, Jane Moore and Carol McGiffin.

She said: “I don’t think it should be called a ‘documentary’, I think it’s ‘our story’.

Nadia Sawalha has admitted her feelings towards Meghan and Harry have softened (Credit: YouTube)

Nadia on Loose Women

“And I have softened on some of the things I’ve felt and I’ve been more… what’s the word? Not suspicious, that’s not the right word.

“It’s mixed. I have mixed feelings. But I definitely feel ashamed at some of the things I thought and felt.

“I found it very upsetting when Meghan was talking about showing the baby very young, how low she was, her mental health, her suicidal feelings…”

Nadia went on: “I think at the time, I didn’t really engage with that. I was just like, you know, whatever. I thought she spoke very well when she said, ‘At the end of the day, I am a human being.’

“And we all know the best thing to do with trolls and all of that is to ignore it, not to read it, to move on, they’re sad and unhappy people themselves.

“But I think I was really made aware that those trolls and things feeling validated by online newspapers. We’ve forgot how much that can hurt and how much that can mess you up.”

Meghan and Harry have come under fire for their new documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Nadia’s past comments

Recently, Nadia said she thought the couple should give up their royal titles. In 2018, fans were angered when she accused Meghan of “acting,” and said she “is watching” her.

In 2018, she told Loose Women viewers and panellists: “I think there is a chance that it could be the performance of a lifetime. The greatest role of her life.”

Nadia also blasted Harry and Meghan for keeping the news private when they welcomed baby Archie in 2019.

Speaking on the show at the time, she said: “We invested in their love story, we loved the wedding.

Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

“We as a nation paid for the wedding. There are certain things that the royal family, for all the privileges that they have – and I’m a royalist, I love the royal family – there are certain things that we, as the people, want to know. And the birth of a baby is one of them.”

She added: “You can say she’s not coming out, I get that. But just say that the baby’s born in time, when we’ve had our time together we’ll come out and share.”

Meghan and Harry’s controversial documentary has given a behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s life. It also shows the lead-up to them stepping back from royal duties, which they first announced in January 2020.

