Kaye Adams apologises for Linda Robson’s behaviour on Loose Women today: ‘Needs to be taken off for her own protection’

Loose Women is no stranger to a heated debate and Thurday’s show was no different, with presenter Kaye Adams having to apologise for co-host Linda Robson.

Katie Piper and Jane Moore joined the pair on Thursday’s panel of Loose Women.

During the episode, they discussed topics such as cosmetic procedures and sleeping on a certain side of the bed. However, when it came to laughing at themselves and posing on the red carpet, Linda went too far.

Linda certainly can laugh at herself (Credit: YouTube)

What did Linda Robson do on Loose Women?

Although no stranger to a press event or gala night, Linda said she often laughs at herself when it comes to standing on a red carpet. She elaborated that she felt silly when she had to stand and pose while photographers took photos of her.

She then joked that she often sticks her middle finger up at the camera. She mimicked the action live on air without realising it and put her middle finger up at the camera.

Laughing, she added: “And that’s because I don’t know what else to do, I just try and make it a joke.”

Spotting what she did, her colleague Kaye jumped to her defence and said: “Can we just say some people might find that gesture offensive and so we apologise for it.”

Linda replied: “Yeah I usually get someone to hold it for me for the red carpet.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of the show didn’t let the moment go unnoticed and took to their X accounts to comment on the blunder.

Kaye Adams jumped to Linda’s defence after she swore live on air (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers of the show react

Onlookers quickly took to social media to point out the star’s faux pas.

A spectator posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Linda needs to be taken off telly for her own protection #loosewomen.”

Another said: “Does Linda Robson or whatever her name is still not know the rules of daytime TV??? Why is she still on? #loosewomen.”

“#loosewomen #Linda sticking her middle finger up on telly. You just never know with her!!”

A viewer found it funny and added: “Did I see that right… Linda sticking her middle finger up at the camera? God love that woman.”

