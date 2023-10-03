Everything Linda Robson has said amid her marriage ‘split’: ‘I know I talk about sex a lot but I haven’t had it for about two years’

Linda Robson has opened up about romance following rumours of her marriage split.

The Loose Women star has insisted she’s ‘happy as I am’ following her reported split from husband Mark Dunford. She made the confession on Monday’s edition of the daytime show.

But what has Linda said about her apparent marriage split? Here’s every single thing the TV star has opened up about…

Linda has reportedly split from her husband (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson on marriage split

Speaking on Monday’s Loose Women (October 2), Linda said that she doesn’t “need anyone else” apart from her friends, co-stars, her kids and her grandchildren.

She said on the show: “I’ve got companions, I’ve got friends, I’ve got you lot, I’ve got my grandchildren and my kids. I don’t need anyone else. I’m happy as I am. I like doing things on my own anyway. When I go away, I can watch what I want on the telly and I can eat where I want.”

When asked whether romance later in life scares her, Linda admitted: “I’ve never got undressed in front of my husband let alone a stranger or someone that I’ve just meet. I know I talk about sex a lot but I’ve haven’t had it for about two years.”

Linda and Mark have been married for 33 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So what else has Linda said about her relationship breakdown? Back in June of this year, Linda admitted she and Mark were having “ups and downs”.

She told The Sun at the time: “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs. It’s not bad, we’re doing alright.”

I’ve got companions, I’ve got friends, I’ve got you lot, I’ve got my grandchildren and my kids.

However, at the start of September, Linda appeared to confirm her split on Loose Women. Discussing finding love, Linda was asked by her co-stars about romance in her life.

Linda said: “I’ve had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children. So no I’m not looking for anyone.”

Linda seemingly confirmed her split during Loose Women in September (Credit: ITV)

What else has Linda said about romance and marriage?

Brenda Edwards asked: “You’re not looking, you’re not actively looking…”

Linda replied: “No, I can’t be [bleep]ed any more.” Fair enough!

Later that month, the subject of romance was again discussed on Loose Women. Speaking about when is too soon to move on from a partner, Linda admitted she doesn’t need a partner.

She said: “I feel like I don’t really need a partner to love me. I’ve got my children, my grandchildren, my sisters and my friends. I’m looking for affection, not an erection.”

