Linda Robson makes heartbreaking confession about her family during ‘worst time of her life’

On today’s episode of Loose Women, Linda Robson made a heartbreaking confession about her struggles with her mental health.

Linda also admitted to turning to drinking and self-harming during the “worst time of my life”.

Linda Robson opened up about her struggles with her mental health (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women today

The episode consisted of viewers sending their own questions into the show for the Loose Women panellists to answer.

At one point in the show, they received a question regarding managing mental health.

A viewer named Connor asked this sensitive question (Credit: ITV)

One viewer had asked: “Dear Loose Women.

“I’m a father of two who has suffered from OCD and Bipolar Disorder all my adult life. I’m grateful for medication, but some days are just hell compared to others.

“My question is, how do you manage your mental health?”

Linda Robson on Loose Women

Connor’s question was directed to Linda first.

It was the worst time in my life, I completely ruined my family’s life.

The Birds of a Feather star said: “Well, I, like Connor, have a little bit of OCD.

“I have had really bad mental health problems, I was off work for two years, and I turned to drink.

Linda opened up on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

“I got put on some medication that sent me a bit mad, I got put on a certain drug which was supposed to help my depression and that, but it didn’t.

“It just heightened it, so I had to go to three different establishments, and it was the worst time in my life. I completely ruined my family’s life,” she continued.

Linda then went on to describe a mental break she had while in Ibiza with co-hosts Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon.

She said: “We were in Ibiza, and I had a proper breakdown with all the girls out there. Stacey had to bring me home and take me to The Priory, and from there, I went to another establishment.

“For two years, I had really, really bad depression. I was self-harming and was cleaning everywhere I went. When I got home, I would clean my bedding every day.”

Read more: Real reason Linda Robson was the only Loose Women panellist to attend Stacey Solomon’s wedding

“I just think I have managed to get myself back to how I was before. I’m off all medication now, I haven’t drunk for three years now, and I don’t miss it. I used to love my spritzers at night time,” she explained.

Linda then said what helps her when she feels she may fall into depression.

She said she tries to keep busy and read books rather than watch TV.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.