Loose Women hit by Ofcom complaints after backlash over Katie Piper’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks

Loose Women has been hit by a number of Ofcom complaints from ITV viewers after Katie Piper made a controversial comment on the show.

The star triggered many complaints after she reacted to a viral video of a ‘gothic baby’.

Following her remarks, fans were left horrified and claimed that her comments were ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’.

Katie Piper was left shocked after seeing a mother turn her entire home into the real life Addams Family mansion (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper makes controversial comments about a ‘goth baby’

Loose Women has received numerous Ofcom complaints following Katie Piper’s appearance on the daytime show.

During an episode that aired on December 22, Katie was joined by fellow co-stars Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha.

The group discussed whether parents should impose lifestyle choices on their children.

Katie was then left gasping after watching a clip of a mum, Reby Hardy, who had transformed her home into a the real-life Addams Family mansion following the release of Netflix’s new show Wednesday.

The TikTok video showed the ‘day in a life of a gothic baby’ and even featured a teddy named ‘Hell-Mo’, a spin on Sesame Street’s Elmo.

However, Katie was quick to share her opinion on the home and claimed that it wasn’t appropriate for babies.

She said: “I don’t like that interior. It’s all black and dark. Babies don’t like that.”

The writer then added that the home was giving her ‘satanic vibes’.

Katie shared: “I’m just going to put it out there it’s giving me satanic vibes, it’s giving me bad energy, it’s toxic, I don’t like it and also, it’s a baby.

“The cots are a tomb. You can’t put your baby in a grave.”

Loose Women was hit by Ofcom complaints after Katie Piper’s remarks about a ‘goth baby’ (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper sparks Ofcom complaints after remarks on Loose Women

Katie‘s comments sparked an uproar on Twitter, with one viewer writing: “Vile comments toward the Goth community!”

Many fans were disgusted by Katie’s controversial remarks and claimed that she was discriminating against Goth parents.

Another fan added: “I’m sorry but @loosewomen you suck! Imagine discriminating goth parents and calling them toxic for dressing their baby in black! This is discrimination against the goth community! Have respect!”

Someone else wrote: “Incredibly shocked by how @katiepiper_ talked about the goth style on @loosewomen. Just because a mum wants a different style to the usual, apparently we are ‘satanic’ & ‘toxic’.”

Another added: “After today’s disgusting #LooseWomen segment on ‘goth baby’, I remember they interviewed Molly Gallagher about the storyline based on Sophie Lancaster, what a bunch of hypocrites!!”

Ofcom has since confirmed that it received 62 complaints.

ED! has contacted reps for Loose Women and Katie for comment.

