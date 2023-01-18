Loose Women panellist Katie Piper is reportedly facing new Ofcom complaints concerning remarks she made over a ‘Goth baby’.

Katie and co-stars Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha discussed whether parents should impose lifestyle choices on their children a few weeks ago.

Upset viewers accused Katie, 39, of being “disrespectful” after she claimed a baby’s cot made up to look like a tomb was “toxic”.

More complaints have reportedly been made about Katie Piper’s comments (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Piper say on Loose Women?

The discussion was prompted by a viral clip of ‘Goth baby’ Ever Moore Hardy. It showed her toddling about her Addams Family-style decorated home.

The tot is the 18-month-old daughter of US pro wrestlers Matt and Reby Hardy.

However, Katie’s comments – which included suggesting the decor had “bad energy” – offended some viewers.

After watching the clip, Katie reflected: “I don’t like that interior.”

She continued: “It’s all black and dark. Babies don’t like that.

The cot is a tomb. You can’t put your baby in a grave.

“I’m just going to put it out there – it’s giving me satanic vibes, it’s giving me bad energy.

“It is toxic, I don’t like it and also it’s a baby. The cot is a tomb. You can’t put your baby in a grave.”

Some of the Loose Women stars were agog at the video concerning the ‘Goth baby’ daughter of two professional wrestlers (Credit: YouTube)

‘Goth baby’ Ofcom complaints

It was reported just after the New Year that 62 complaints were made to Ofcom about the December 22 episode.

According to reports, that tally now stands at 156 as further complaints pour in.

Following the broadcast, some viewers slammed Katie on Twitter for ‘discriminating against Goth parents’.

“I’m sorry but @loosewomen you suck!” one person posted.

“Imagine discriminating [against] Goth parents and calling them toxic for dressing their baby in black! This is discrimination against the Goth community! Have respect!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reby Hardy (@rebysky)

Furthermore, someone else moaned: “Incredibly shocked by how @katiepiper_ talked about the Goth style on @loosewomen. Just because a mum wants a different style to the usual, apparently we are ‘satanic’ and ‘toxic’.”

Additionally, over on Instagram, another person fumed: “Still no apologies from @loosewomen or @katiepiper_ towards the Gothic community. GOTH. IS. NOT. SATANIC. And Gothic Baby is an icon.”

ED! has approached a representative for Loose Women for comment.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

Read more: Loose Women hit by Ofcom complaints after backlash over Katie Piper’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.