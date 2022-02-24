Loose Women viewers demand star be brought back permanently after return

Loose Women welcomed back a familiar face – Kate Thornton – on today’s show, much to viewers’ delight.

Kate, who presented the show between 2009 and 2011, returned today, and some viewers want her back for good!

Kate Thornton returns to Loose Women

The star returned to Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Former Loose Women presenter Kate made a return to the show today.

The 49-year-old TV presenter was on to talk about her menopause experience.

“Our next guest is a familiar face on the panel, although she hasn’t actually been in the studio with us for more than 10 years!” Kaye Adams said as she introduced Kate. “At least 10 years,” Kate said.

“And you’re in the wrong bloomin’ chair,” Kaye said, referencing the fact that Kate used to be head panelist on the show.

“What a day to be here,” Kate said, referring to the worrying news that Ukraine has been invaded by Russia.

“This is Loose, right? We sit there and we react to what’s going on in the world,” she said. “It’s nice to be back.”

What did Kate and the Loose Women talk about?

Kate and the Loose Women reminisced together (Credit: ITV)

After a bit of reminiscing, Carol McGiffin then got to the subject at hand – Kate’s menopause. “How’s that menopause of yours going?” Carol laughed.

“Every time I’ve talked about it – she [Carol] didn’t have it – and she’s so intolerant,” Kate said. “She’s the most intolerant.”

Kate then went on to say that her menopause has been controlling her life, so in an attempt to “push back”, she’s informed herself about it. She said that when her menopause happened in lockdown, she felt like she’d been “mugged”.

“The personalities I liked, went, and 15 others moved in,” she said. “I didn’t trust myself, I didn’t know myself.”

She also spoke about her new radio show on Greatest Hits, which she presents on Saturday nights. She plays the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s on there between 7pm and 10pm.

What did viewers say?

Viewers want Kate back (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s return to Loose Women seemed to go down a treat, with many viewers calling for her to make a permanent return to the panel.

“Great to see Kate Thornton on #LooseWomen they should do a reshuffle and bring her back,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absolutely loved Kate Thornton on the show, they should bring her back permanently,” another said.

“Can you please replace ‘all about me’ Denise [Welch] with Kate Thornton please,” a third wrote.

“Love @k8_thornton she’s such good fun. Wish she was on TV more,” another said.

“So great to see @k8_thornton back on #LooseWomen. Would love to see her back permanently. Love her podcast too,” a fifth tweeted.

