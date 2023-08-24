Loose Women accused of being ‘cut-throat’ place to work, not This Morning: ‘Like a toxic ex you want to avoid’

A prolific celebrity agent has dished the dirt on Loose Women, claiming the ITV series is “like a toxic ex” and revealing she’d “cross the road to avoid former clients from that show”.

Specialising in older female talent, Melanie Blake has managed soap stars such as Patsy Kensit, Gillian Taylforth and Michelle Collins. Some of the current Loose Women stars have also been on her books and, at one moment in time, she claims to have managed the entire panel.

However, by the sounds of it, she doesn’t have many good things to say about the show or most of the Loose ladies…

Melanie Blake claims she once represented the whole Loose Women panel (Credit: BBC)

ITV show Loose Women accused of being ‘toxic’ – not This Morning

Despite being involved with the programme for over a decade, Melanie told the Mirror, it was “not a period of time I want to relive”. She went on to boldly claim: “In my experience, it’s that show that’s a cut-throat place to work and not This Morning.”

Is Loose Women ‘toxic’? (Credit: ITV)

Melanie said that while she had been on the This Morning set “hundreds” of times”, she had “never once felt on edge” there as other guests have described.

On the other hand, she claimed the culture on Loose Women was far from positive.

I’d literally cross the road to avoid former clients from that show.

She alleged: “Considering I represented over 15 women on that show, I am only friends with Saira Khan. Put a load of ambitious women together with a small amount of seats to fill and inevitably there is always going to be tension.

“Despite the party line of the Loose Women having been the best of friends from day one, it’s simply that, a party line. Just because you get a job sitting next to each other, doesn’t mean you’re going to be friends. There were a lot of egos in my era, so it’s not a show I want my new agency to represent stars from again.”

She went on: “I don’t watch it any more – it’s like a toxic ex, you just want to move on. I’d literally cross the road to avoid former clients from that show. But hey, my work on the show did buy me a massive house, so every cloud!”

ED! has contacted ITV and Loose Women for comment.

Read more: Loose Women fans amused as Coleen Nolan’s tearful exit song resurfaces: ‘All of that just to come back?’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.