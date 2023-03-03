Denise Welch makes ‘baby news’ announcement on Loose Women today: ‘We’re all thrilled’

Denise Welch has announced some ‘baby news’ on Loose Women today, leaving her co-stars delighted.

On Friday’s programme, Denise announced that she became a “nana” as her step-son Lewis and his wife welcomed a little boy two days ago.

She said: “My husband and I became nana and grandad two days ago.

Denise Welch on Loose Women today

“My step-son Lewis and his wife Lizzy gave birth to a beautiful little boy and I can’t say much more because they haven’t done the sort of photo [reveal].”

Speaking about going for the name “nana”, Denise said: “I’ve gone for nana because when you have blended families you have to share the baby out between so many people.

“I’ve gone for nana, my mum was nana and I had a nana.

“I wanted Lincoln to be grumpa. In the Northeast we say ‘grumpa’, but grandpa. So he’s going to be grandad.

“Lewis’ mum is going to be nanny and Lizzy’s mum and dad are just thinking about what they’re going to be.”

Denise added: “We’re all thrilled and I can’t wait to share the photos with you.”

In September last year, Denise announced the news that Lewis and his wife were expecting a baby.

At the time, she said on Instagram: “Congratulations @lewtownley and @elizabeth_townley_cope on your first baby. We are thrilled.”

Lewis is the son of Denise’s husband Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Denise is mum to Matty Healy and Louis Healy from her relationship with actor Tim Healy.

