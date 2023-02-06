Denise Welch shuts down claims of Loose Women ‘feud’ following heated Meghan and Harry clashes

Loose Women star Denise Welch has shut down rumours of an ongoing ‘feud’ between the ladies on the show.

The rebuttal comes amid speculation that Denise and her co-stars fall out over their differing opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s not uncommon for the panellists to become submerged in heated discussion. From affairs to opinions about celebrities, the Loose Women aren’t exactly known for holding back.

TV star Denise Welch has said that the Loose Women gang arguing doesn’t mean they don’t get along (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Denise Welch shuts down Loose Women ‘feud’ rumours

A particular back-and-forth in recent months has centred around Harry and Meghan. While Denise has vehemently defended the pair from criticism, her co-hosts have been more polemical of the Sussexes.

But Denise has now insisted that such friction isn’t part of a bigger rift on set.

Speaking recently on the Juicy Crack podcast, Denise, 64, wanted listeners to know that things are alright for the Loose Women.

“I seem to be at the heart of a lot of it but we’re not feuding,” she claimed. “Ok, we have some quite vocal discussions on set because we’re all older – most of us – and we’re passionate about things that we believe in, obviously.”

I seem to be at the heart of a lot of it but we’re not feuding.

Denise then referred to the debates she’s previously been embroiled in about Harry and Meghan. The actress said she had always been critical of the desperate ways in which the media reports on Meghan and Kate Middleton.

Just last month, a debate between Denise and co-star Jane Moore about the pair set Twitter ablaze. Denise even accused the 60-year-old journalist of interrupting her while she was talking.

Denise and co-star Jane Moore have gone at it over Harry and Meghan a number of times (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jane alleged that Harry had only released his memoir to generate profit.

The duo may have rubbed each other the wrong way but Denise is adamant their dynamics are good.

Denise defends Harry and Meghan

Despite vocalising her support for the contentious royals in the past, Denise offered them even more succour on the podcast.

Even with their critics, Harry and Meghan have Denise Welch at their side (Credit: Splash News)

She claimed it was Meghan’s supportive temperament that inspired Harry to voice his recently shared opinions.

“He wants to right some wrongs and he wants to let people know they were bullied out of the Royal Family… and I truly believe that they absolutely were,” she said.

Denise then added: “I believe that they were in no way going to allow Harry and Meghan to shine above William and Kate or Charles.”

