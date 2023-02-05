Denise Welch has hit back at trolls on a podcast who give her “so much slack” for posting unfiltered snaps in her swimsuit online.

The 64-year-old telly legend is no stranger to sharing gorgeous photos of her posing up a storm on her holidays.

But Denise has since shut down trolls who leave nasty comments about her continuing to post swimsuit photos in her 60s.

TV star Denise Welch spoke about her swimwear snaps (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch podcast

Brushing off the backlash, Denise appeared on Loose Women co-star Kaye Adams‘ How To Be 60 podcast earlier this week.

The former Waterloo Road star spoke candidly about the criticism she receives while revealing she hopes her snaps give other women confidence to enjoy themselves.

Never one to bite her tongue, Denise also stuck up for her pal and ageless beauty Carol Vorderman who continues to post sizzling snaps.

Denise Welch gets ‘so much slack’ for posting swimsuit snaps

Speaking on the podcast, she said: “I get so much flack still posing in swimsuits at 64, but I don’t care.

“Because, you know, if one person says, ‘I was feeling really low on myself and I saw you in a swimsuit and you’re in your sixties..’

“And you know, I don’t filter them – partly because I don’t know how to.

“I don’t want anybody to put us in a box and say, ‘You can’t wear a bikini at 64, you can’t do this at 64.'”

She also gushed over her celeb pal and Countdown star Carol.

Denise also stuck up for Carol (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch sticks up for Carol Vorderman

At 62, Carol still sets pulses racing thanks to her sizzling and sultry snaps that show off her sensational figure.

The Loose Women star continued: “You’ve got Carol Vorderman breaking the mould and saying that she’s not bothered about finding love.

“She’s very happy, she’s not turning anybody, she has several people that she sees… Good for her!

“The only people that are going to criticise that are people that are stuck with boring old [partners] they have been married to for years.”

