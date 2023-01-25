Loose Women star Denise Welch has revealed she recently confronted a life-long fear she’s had.

The star opened up about the experience on Wednesday’s edition of the daytime show.

Denise admitted she has “always” had a fear of water.

Loose Women’s Denise confronted a fear of hers recently (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch on Loose Women

She said: “My dad couldn’t swim so when other dads would chuck in their kids in the pool, my sister and I would look at my dad who was sat on a rock with Disney armbands.

“I’m better than my sister.”

Denise said her sister’s even scared of the shower.

It’s not the being in the water, it’s the going under water.

Denise explained that last week she went on a juice retreat, where she confronted her fear.

She continued: “On the first day, we were taken down to this river and I had seen this on Instagram and thought, ‘Oh I’d never do that.’

Denise jumped into a river during a retreat (Credit: ITV)

“But you know when you get the pressure, and it wasn’t in a horrible way, it was people wanting me to confront it.

“It’s not the being in the water, it’s the going under water. I just drown.”

Denise went on: “I try to hold my nose and hold my mouth and it just all gets in there.”

A video showed Denise on the rereat, jumping into the river while holding hands with someone.

This Morning host Alison Hammond was heard in the background shouting: “Yes Denise!” as everyone cheered.

Loose Women today

Alison added: “That was amazing, Denise!”

Returning to the studio, Denise said: “That was the voice of my friend, Alison Hammond!

Read more: Loose Women sparks backlash as panellists’ behaviour comes under fire: ‘Trying to eat my lunch!’

“It was amazing. She didn’t do it but she was really proud of me. And I was glad that I did it.

“I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Can you relate to Denise’s fear of water? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.