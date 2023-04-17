Loose Women star Denise Welch made a heartbreaking confession during today’s show (Monday, April 17).

The 64-year-old opened up about losing her father during an emotional discussion on this afternoon’s show.

Loose Women star Denise Welch makes heartbreaking confession

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Denise open up and make a heartbreaking confession.

The 64-year-old actor revealed that she often finds herself in tears over her father’s death. Denise’s dad, Vin Welch, sadly died back in 2021.

Denise’s confession came during a discussion on whether any of the panelists are “comfortable criers”. Janet Street-Porter immediately confessed that she struggles to show her emotions.

However, Denise revealed that she couldn’t be more different.

Denise Welch makes sad confession

Denise revealed that she, like her father, is open with her emotions. She then went on to reveal that her father would sometimes ring her up in tears over television programmes.

The Loose Women star then opened up about her own grief. “There are times I can talk about him like now and other times I have to pull the car over and sob in a lay-by,” she said.

Denise then revealed that the grief hits her in waves. She then went on to say that she often finds herself in tears over her dad’s death.

Denise talks about her dad

Denise shared the news of her father’s death on her social media back in 2021. The star uploaded a photo of herself holding her father’s hand to her social media.

“The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch,” she wrote at the time.

“After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take. He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him,” she continued.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other. The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for.”

