Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes angered some viewers with her behaviour today (January 30).

The athlete, who is a regular panelist, was seen discussing her style evolution throughout the years.

However, some viewers were left annoyed over the fact that the Olympian kept bringing up her sexuality in the discussion.

Kelly Holmes under fire for her appearance on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes under fire for her behaviour

Kelly Holmes joined Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Coleen Nolan on the Loose Women panel today.

During her appearance, the group discussed everything from Harry Styles to King Charles’ coronation.

They also brought up Kelly’s style evolution, where the panel looked through Kelly’s most iconic looks throughout the years.

Talking about her time wearing a uniform in the army, Kelly said: “They were the easiest times of my life. You knew what you were wearing and that was it. I didn’t have to think anything differently.”

She added that she didn’t want to stand out “for a lot of reasons” as Ruth asked why she wanted to change her style.

“I wasn’t living as me,” she said.

“I just never had the confidence to do it [change her style] and it would make me stand out and people would question me.

“Remember I’d gone through the whole ordeal of hiding my sexuality.”

However, fans weren’t too impressed by Kelly’s comments.

Kelly came out at the age of 52, last year.

At the time, she confessed to the Sunday Mirror: “I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I’m nervous about saying it. I feel like I’m going to explode with excitement.

“Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I’m essentially getting rid of that fear.”

But viewers were left frustrate as they claimed that she was constantly pointing out that she is gay.

Kelly Holmes joined Janet Street-Porter, Coleen Nolan and Ruth Langsford on the panel (Credit: ITV)

‘Beyond boring’

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “This conversation is beyond boring #LooseWomen. And we know you’re gay Kelly. We are fine with it!”

Another said: “Is this a repeat show? Because I’m sure I heard Kelly say she’s gay on here before #LooseWomen.”

Someone else tweeted: “How many times is Kelly going to express herself, from something most people knew years before she decided to ‘come out’ #LooseWomen.”

One Loose Women fan also joked: “#LooseWomen Kelly Holmes is becoming a bit of a bore… you hardly ever mention you’re gay.”

Others commented Kelly, though, both on her sense of style and her attitude towards it.

“Bravo that girl,” said one fan of the athlete, as others declared that she looks “amazing”.

Read more: Dame Kelly Holmes defends decision not to wear all black during ITV News’ Queen coverage

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.