Dame Kelly Holmes defends decision not to wear all black during ITV News’ Queen coverage

Dame Kelly Holmes has explained her reason behind not wearing all black during ITV News’ coverage of the Queen.

Following the Queen’s passing yesterday, the United Kingdom is in a national period of mourning.

Furthermore, many ITV broadcasters have been wearing all-black to honour her death.

However, Dame Kelly, 52, appeared on the special wearing a bright orange suit and a black shirt.

Dame Kelly explained her choice to wear orange (Credit: ITV)

Dame Kelly Holmes’s reason for outfit

Explaining her decision, Kelly said: “People might say to me, ‘why did you wear bright on television?’ Every time I met [the Queen], she had a solid block of colour on and so today, this is for Her Majesty.”

She added: “When it comes to sport, let’s remember she’s the only person to have sworn in two Olympic Games – the 1976 Montreal Games and 2012 Olympic Games.

“As a sportsperson, everything you do is in that vein. If you have the British flag flying and the national anthem playing, I’ve never been so proud to stand there and sing, at the time, God Save the Queen.

“I find it very hard to change my mindset now going forward, because it’s all we’ve ever known. I was a multiple Commonwealth champion – everything I’ve done has been a connection.”

She continued: “From a personal point of view, it means so much to be able to talk about her and to know what impact she has had on my life – but then that’s a multitude of people that have that same connection.”

The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans were divided over Dame Kelly wearing orange

Taking to Twitter, many fans had different opinions on Dame Kelly’s fashion choice.

One person said: “How dare Kelly Holmes wear orange suit and not dress correctly for respect of the Queen.”

A second wrote: “We are a nation in mourning, I can’t get my head around why Kelly Holmes would dress in bright orange with trainers on to take part in a new broadcast.”

However another person tweeted: “Shout out to Dame Kelly Holmes rocking the orange suit on ITV.”

And a second said: “I think it shows respect in our modern society.”

Dame Kelly’s Instagram tribute

Dame Kelly took to her Instagram page before and after the Queen had died yesterday.

Sharing a picture of Her Majesty before her death was announced, Kelly wrote: “As you know, my [heart] has ALWAYS been so invested in everything our Queen stands for!

“I am proud to have served under Our Majesty the Queen for my Country and in Sport.

“I have been one of the lucky ones to have met the Queen on numerous occasions at horse racing and Buckingham Palace and to receive my Dame Commander of the British Empire from Her Majesty will be something I will hold special in my heart for ever…”

She added: “I am crying right now as sad she is not well! Crying with/for everyone.”

However, she later updated the post and wrote: “Devastated. A very sada day. RIP Your Majesty.”

