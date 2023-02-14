Loose Women star Coleen Nolan tells Ruth Langsford to ‘shut up’ as she’s called out over behaviour

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan called out her co-star, Ruth Langsford, for her behaviour on the show today.

The panellists discussed which supermarket roses they thought were the best during a special Valentine’s Day segment.

However, Coleen appeared distracted by her fellow panellist’s ‘dirty mind’ and told Ruth to ‘shut up’.

Coleen Nolan told Ruth to ‘shut up’ in the Loose Women segment (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women today

On Loose Women today, Ruth was joined by Coleen, Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch on the panel.

During a discussion about buying flowers for yourself on Valentine’s Day, the stars revealed which supermarket roses they thought were the best.

Will you shut up? I know about the length of the stem.

Ruth asked her team to buy a variety of roses in different prices ranging from premium to economy from the biggest supermarkets.

The panellists then put their noses to the test as Ruth made her co-stars blindfold themselves to sniff out the best roses.

Each presenter took it in turns to hold and smell three different roses while they were blindfolded, as they were made to decide which was the best one.

However, Coleen was left frustrated by Ruth‘s behaviour on the show as she claimed her co-star had a ‘dirty mind’.

Throughout the segment, Ruth caused the studio audience to crack up after she made a joke about the “length of the stem”.

Ruth said: “That’s number three, think of the stem. Sturdy stem, length of the stem.”

Ruth Langsford made her co-stars sniff out the best roses on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

However, Coleen started to get fed up by her co-star’s joke and jokingly told Ruth to ‘shut up’.

Coleen quipped: “Will you shut up? I know about the length of the stem.”

She then added: “You have a dirty mind Ruth!”

After the test, all of the panellists agreed that rose number one was the best, which ended up being from Marks & Spencer.

The other two roses came from Tesco and Lidl.

