Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shocked viewers after she made an “insulting” comment to an audience member on the show today (February 13).

Coleen was left embarrassed after she was spotted wearing the same blouse as a member of the studio audience.

However, fans were left unimpressed by the star’s reaction to her awkward wardrobe blunder.

Coleen Nolan was left embarrassed after she was caught wearing the same blouse as an audience member on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers call out Coleen Nolan for ‘insulting’ comment

Coleen joined Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter on the Loose Women panel today.

However, the star was left gobsmacked when she discovered that she was wearing the same top as a member of the studio audience.

While she was opening the the show, Kaye said: “Coleen you’re looking absolutely ravishing in that blouse.”

A suspicious Coleen replied: “Oh there’s going to be a punchline.”

Kaye then joked: “Well yes, because you’re not wearing it quite as well as Keira out there.”

“Stand up,” Kaye ordered as a woman in the audience showed off her outfit.

This left Coleen rolling her eyes, before she joked: “No expense spared on this show, eh?”

Coleen Nolan joined the Loose Women panel alongside Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter (Credit: ITV)

However, Coleen’s comment didn’t go down well with Loose Women viewers, who claimed that the presenter was “insulting” the audience member.

One viewer tweeted: “Wow, Coleen insulting the poor woman in the audience by implying she’s wearing a cheap top!! #LooseWomen.”

A second added: “Coleen Nolan saying ‘no expense spared in this show’ in reference to a member of the audience wearing the same blouse as her…

“Is it just me that finds that comment insulting? How is she still on this show? #LooseWomen.”

Another fan also replied: “Yeah it was a rude comment.”

