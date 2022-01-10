Christine Lampard made a sweet nod to her friend, Holly Willoughby, on Loose Women today (Monday, January 10).

The 42-year-old was wearing a stunning necklace gifted to her by Holly on today’s show.

Christine Lampard’s nod to Holly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard)

It was Christine‘s 609k followers on Instagram who got the first look at her outfit for today’s show. In a photo on her Instagram, the Loose Women panelist can be seen wearing a beige, camel pleated dress with matching court heels.

Christine completed the gorgeous look with a necklace, that just so happened to have been gifted to her by her good friend, Holly! The necklace is from Holly’s Wylde Moon collection, as detailed by Christine in the caption of the photo.

“Camouflage!” she wrote. “See you for more @loosewomen at 12.30 wearing my gorgeous necklace from @hollywilloughby @wyldemoon #gift.”

Holly then posted Christine’s snap on her own Instagram story, captioning it with: “The beautiful @christinelampard wearing the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque crescent moon and spinning star necklace.”

The necklace is reportedly worth £450, so it’s certainly a very generous gift from Holly! The This Morning star also gifted Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton with the necklace for Christmas too.

What did her fans and followers say about the look?

Fans got a better look at the necklace on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Christine’s fans and followers were loving today’s look! They poured into the comment section of Christine’s post to let their feelings be known.

“What a beautiful photo. I love your dress,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous Christine! So on point,” another said.

“Stunning as always,” a third commented. “Looking forward to watching LW [Loose Women] so glad you’re back on.”

“Gorgeous outfit Christine very flattering you look so beautiful and elegant,” another said.

“Always elegant,” a fifth follower wrote.

What else has Christine Lampard been up to recently?

Christine hosted Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Christine recently stunned her followers by posting a picture of herself and her rarely-seen stepdaughter.

The star posted the photo of herself and 14-year-old Isla Lampard on Instagram last Thursday (January 6).

In the snap, Christine and Isla can be seen wearing the same coat, clinking glasses.

“Twinning with my not so little anymore stepdaughter,” Christine captioned the post. It has since picked up 15.6k likes.

Christine has two stepdaughters through her marriage to footie legend Frank Lampard, 43.

The couple, who have been together since 2009 and married in 2015, also have two children together – Patricia and Freddie.