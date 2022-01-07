Loose Women star Christine Lampard shares photo with ‘grown-up’ stepdaughter

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared a photo of herself “twinning” with her now grown-up stepdaughter, Isla.

Fans were loving Christine’s sweet family snap and gushed over it in the comments!

Christine Lampard’s family snap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard)

Christine took to Instagram last night (Thursday, January 6) to share the heartwarming picture with her 609k followers.

In the photo, Christine and her stepdaughter, Isla, are standing outside wearing matching coats. With their backs to the camera, the pair can be seen clinking glasses.

“Twinning with my not so little anymore stepdaughter,” Christine wrote in the caption.

Read more: Christine Lampard fans gush over baby son Freddie’s super-cute curls

Christine, who is married to Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard, is stepmother to his two daughters from a previous relationship with the model, Elen Rivas – Isla, 14, and Luna, 16.

How did her followers react?

Christine Lampard’s fans were loving the Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Christine’s followers and fans headed to the comment section of her post to let her know how much they loved her photo!

“Awwww,” This Morning host Holly Willoughby wrote, adding a love heart to the end of her comment.

“Beautiful, love the coat,” one fan commented.

“Beauties in fabulous coats,” another said.

“Lovely family,” a third wrote.

“Beautiful girls & great step daughter twinning vibes,” another commented.

What else has Christine Lampard been up to?

Frank and Christine have been together since 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine and Frank started dating back in 2009 and married in 2015. In September 2018 Christine gave birth to her first child, Patricia, who is now three years old.

2021 was a big year for Christine and Frank as they welcomed their second child together into the world. Freddie George Lampard was born in March.

Read more: Loose Women: Denise Welch tells Carol McGiffin she ‘should drink less’ in clash

Christine took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy. The Loose Women panelist uploaded a heartwarming picture of herself and Freddie for her 609k followers to see.

“Let us introduce you to our newest addition…Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love,” she wrote in the caption.

Back in November, Christine uploaded a picture of little Freddie to her Instagram showing off the tot’s cute curly hair.

“I think my curly hair gene is kicking in!” she captioned the adorable photo.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.