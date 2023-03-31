Andrea McLean makes sad confession about fallout from quitting Loose Women

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has made a sad confession about the fallout that ensued after she quit the hit ITV show.

The 53-year-old quit the show in 2020 after 13 years as a panelist.

Loose Women star Andrea McLean talks quitting hit ITV show

Now, in an article for i News, Andrea has opened up about quitting her role on the programme. She's also revealed some of the negative things that happened when she left her job.

Now, in an article for i News, Andrea has opened up about quitting her role on the programme. She’s also revealed some of the negative things that happened when she left her job.

“I was 51 when I quit my job, in the middle of a global pandemic, to go all-in on a business idea I had been nurturing ‘on the side’. I had no idea if it would work or not, but the world going into freefall showed me that there was no such thing as a ‘perfect moment’,” she wrote.

Fallout from Andrea McLean quitting Loose Women

Andrea then went on to discuss some of the effects of having quit Loose Women.

“On the day I announced I was leaving television, every single one of the PR jobs that I had lined up and had been counting on in my financial projections dumped me because I would no longer be in the public eye,” she said.

She then went on to say that from her last day of work at Loose Women, she’d be relying on her savings. She described the situation as being “incredibly stressful”, but claims she’d planned for it.

Towards the end of the piece, she wrote: “Was it scary to turn my back on one of the best jobs in television? Hell yes. It still is. But I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Ruth Langsford breaks down in tears

In other Loose Women-related news, earlier this week saw Ruth Langsford break down in tears on the show, meaning Coleen Nolan had to step in and take over. Ruth got teary-eyed during a segment about an emotional Coronation Street storyline about Evelyn putting her dog down.

“Oh, I can’t bear it,” Ruth said, before welling up.

“You look like you’re actually about to cry,” Coleen joked. “It’s not even your dog! It’s acting!”

Ruth then explained that her own dog is old and watching the emotional scene made her think of him.

She then got choked up, at which point Coleen interjected. “Let’s talk about something else,” she said, moving the show on.

“I feel a bit bad talking about mine and not crying,” she then quipped.

