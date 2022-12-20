TV chefs Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have been happily married for three years – but it certainly wasn’t love at first sight.

The pair actually met for the first time way in 1996, 19 years before they started dating.

And Lisa once admitted that she thought the cook was a bit “arrogant” – something John has since been forced to defend!

TV chefs Lisa Faulkner and John Torode first met in 1996 but didn’t get together till years later (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode first met on This Morning

The couple first crossed paths on This Morning, where MasterChef star John was demonstrating his culinary skills and Lisa had just been chatting about her acting career.

According to the Mirror, Lisa was “very excited” to see John cook but she said that he was “really arrogant”.

“I said: ‘Oh that looks really good’ and he just said: ‘Thanks,'” said the star, now 50.

I was probably completely distracted by that, wasn’t I? Rather than by the hottie who was on the sofa.

She also claimed that John, 57, could not remember their first meeting until he was shown a clip.

John defends his behaviour

Speaking more recently on This Morning, the TV chef defended his behaviour and explained himself.

He said: “I do remember now I’ve seen the footage, but I don’t really remember it.

“But try to imagine, I was young, it was my first day cooking live on television. I was probably completely distracted by that, wasn’t I? Rather than by the hottie who was on the sofa.”

Lisa and John met again in 2010 when Lisa was on Celebrity MasterChef.

They started dating after John wrote Lisa a letter, and were together for a few years before he popped the question to her on Christmas Day 2018.

The rest, as they say, is history!

The pair met again on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wedding was ‘happiest day’ of Lisa’s life

John and Lisa tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire in the autumn of 2019.

Sharing a snap on Instagram of their big day, Lisa gushed: “The happiest day of my life!!!

“Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance.”

Read more: MasterChef judge John Torode found ‘comfort’ in cooking after death of mum

She went on to add: “Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such love.”

John followed suit, saying on Instagram that Lisa was the girl of his dreams.

As well as living together, the couple also share the screen.

They host John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on Saturdays on ITV, with fans loving the glimpse into their dynamic and home life.

You can catch up on the special Christmas episode of the cookery show – and episodes from the rest of series seven – on ITVX now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.