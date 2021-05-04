Line of Duty season 7
Line of Duty season 7: A new series AND a spin-off series to come, according to Bookies

Mother of God... a SPIN-OFF SERIES?!

By Paul Hirons

Line of Duty season 7 might be a way away, but fans are desperate to know if and when a new series will be recommissioned.

Amid all the speculation, bookies have now issued odds on whether a seventh series of the hit BBC One crime drama will happen.

Furthermore, there are odds of a spin-off series, too!

Will Fleming, Hastings and Arnott be back? (Credit: BBC)

What did the bookies say about Line of Duty season 7?

Online bookie Betfair has issued odds on whether a new series will happen, and when.

The odds that a new series will appear in 2022 is 8/13, while something happening the following year in 2023 is 6/5.

Read more: Line of Duty star Martin Compston understands fans’ disappointment over ending but is proud

However, Betfair also carries interesting odds of 4/1 for a spin-off series this year. Quite what this spin-off series would focus on is anyone’s guess.

A spin-off series for 2022 gets odds of 10/11.

Elsewhere, the odds for the BBC to announce that the sixth series will be the last is 8/1.

Could Vicky go on to Strictly? (Credit: BBC)

What about Strictly and I’m A Celebrity appearances?

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “The finale may have underwhelmed many, but the odds suggest it will not be the last you have seen of AC-12 on your screens.

“We make it odds-on that series seven airs next year and 6/5 in 2023 – while it is also odds-on at 10/11 for a spin-off show next year.

“Compare that to 8/1 for the show to have ended with Sunday’s finale.”

The company also issued odds for appearances by the cast in Strictly and I’m A Celebrity.

Vicky McClure was the favourite for Strictly (11/10), while Martin Compston is top of the list at 4/1 for I’m A Celebrity.

Ted Hastings in episode six of Line Of Duty
Fingers crossed it comes back (Credit: BBC)

What the BBC say about a return for the show?

As for what the BBC says about a seventh series, it issued a statement yesterday (Monday May 3).

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore said: “Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw-dropping finale set a ratings record.

Read more: Line of Duty season 7? BBC boss drops big hints as finale smashes ratings record

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

