Laura Hamilton raises eyebrows with VERY revealing appearance on This Morning

TV’s Laura Hamilton almost broke the internet with a very revealing outfit on This Morning earlier today (December 5).

The A Place in the Sun presenter was fronting a segment for a prize giveaway.

Laura, 40, appeared early in the show wearing a warm furry coat.

She was filming in front of a backdrop of stunning waterfalls.

Announcing the £200,000 prize giveaway she said she was going to be back later to really get into Iceland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

Laura Hamilton launches new competition – from a thermal spring

The piece was for a brand-new This Morning competition called the Jingle Jackpot.

But some viewers found it hard to listen to the details, as Laura stripped down to her swimwear.

She looked stunning in the black plunging costume, with gold wrapped around her waist.

It is a magical winter wonderland.

The swimwear is from a brand called Naia Beach, called the Celeste.

Luckily, in the -4c temperatures, she later got to warm up by taking a dip in a thermal spring at a forest lagoon.

And she shared the look with followers on Instagram, much to their delight.

She posted: “Winter Wonderland! I’m live with @itv this week from Iceland… feeling super lucky because this is a bucket list destination!”

Fans flooded her with compliments.

One wrote: “Iceland is on my bucket list! You also look amazing in the beautiful swimsuit.”

A second said: “Beautiful…scenery not bad too.”

While a third agreed: “Looking stunning once again.”

“Good lord! Today’s #thismorning bought to you by the number ‘cleavage‘,” another giggled.

“Looked sexy babe on This Morning,” another admirer said.

“Wow, Laura!” declared another.

“Distracted me from the competition! Gorgeous!” declared another.

Laura Hamilton warms up in a thermal lagoon (Credit: ITV)

What else did Laura do in Iceland?

Laura is filming in Iceland for a week with ITV for This Morning.

She shared new video footage of when she managed to see the Northern Lights.

Another clip showed her sipping champagne on the flight as she arrived in Icelandic capital city Reykjavík.

She then travelled to another region in the north by propeller plane.

“What an amazing start to my Icelandic Adventure with ITV,” she shared.

“We have even been lucky enough to see the Northern Lights.

“It is a magical winter wonderland here, and I’ll be live on @thismorning and @loosewomen from tomorrow [Monday], launching their ‘Jingle Jackpot’ competition and showing you some of the amazing things you can see and do here.”

She’ll also visiting some warm mud pits, which is sure to bring some great pictures.

Laura’s marriage split

Single Laura recently revealed she is still friends with her ex husband Alex Howard after they split in January.

The couple share son Rocco, eight, and seven-year-old Tahlia.

She recently talked about her secret to looking so good.

Read more: Laura Hamilton asked husband to call 999 after severe reaction to trolling

Laura says she doesn’t overdo her make-up, instead opting to either accentuate her eyes or lips.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant says her favourite lipstick is Lady Danger, by MAC.

What do you think of Laura’s swimwear? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix