Big Brother star accuses show of ruining her life ahead of long-awaited return

Laura Carter of Big Brother UK has accused the show of ruining her life, calling it the “darkest, loneliest time”.

The 37-year-old’s heartbreaking confession comes after it was announced that the show’s return has been pushed back to Autumn 2023.

Laura has opened up about her time on Big Brother (Credit: Laura Carter / YouTube)

Laura Carter of Big Brother UK hits out

Back in 2016, Laura appeared on the 17th season of Big Brother.

Laura finished in ninth place in a tumultuous season of the show, which saw her have a short-lived romance with Marco Pierre White Jr.

Now, six years on, Laura has opened up about her time on the show, branding it the “darkest, loneliest time”.

In a YouTube video uploaded to her channel, Laura blamed the 17th season’s “Paranoia” theme for her “outrageous” behaviour on the show.

Laura also revealed that she was left with PSTD following her stint on the show.

“We didn’t know that was the theme. It was a real mind [bleep],” she said.

“I had no idea and neither did anyone else. It was like being in a living nightmare,” she then added.

One task in particular left Laura feeling humiliated.

Laura was on the 17th season of the hit reality show (Credit: Big Brother UK / YouTube)

Laura Carter slams Big Brother UK

The task in question saw the contestants dress as scarecrows. They were attacked by human crows, who threw custard and mud at them.

Laura was the only contestant attacked during the task.

“It was really degrading, horrible things and it was always me,” she said.

“I went into the toilet after and was wiping everything off me and I thought, ‘The public hate me, they want to humiliate me’. And I did feel humiliated.”

She then continued, saying: “It’s like this switch went inside of me and it was like self-destruct mode. I’d been pushed into this corner, I felt like there was no hope for me. I was made to feel everyone hated me. That’s when my behaviour with Marco ensued.”

Laura claims to have been left with PSTD following her time on the show (Credit: Laura Carter / YouTube)

Laura discusses Big Brother aftermath

The actor then continued, confessing that she struggled with her new life outside of the show after her eviction.

She was sacked from her job and was left living alone after her housemate moved out.

“I just remember lying on the kitchen floor with my head in my hands not knowing what to do with myself,” she then said.

“I’d sit in silence – I had nothing left to give. It was the darkest, loneliest time of my life,” she then continued.

“My life changed but it [Big Brother] literally ruined my life. It ruined it.”

Laura went on to say that after she had her first child, she started suffering from insomnia and nightmares.

Her weight also plummeted to 6.7st.

However, after consulting a therapist, Laura learned that she was suffering from PTSD.

“It’s taken me up until this point to be okay and sit here and share my story,” she said.

ED! has contacted reps for Channel 5 for comment.

