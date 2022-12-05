Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: Who stars in the cast of the sexy period drama?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix is a sexy new period drama with a great cast, but how do you recognise everyone in this adaptation of the controversial classic?

Who stars in the period drama filled with sex, nudity and drama?

We’ve got the full cast list here!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Lady Chatterley’s Lover…

Actress Emma Corrin as Lady Constance in Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Credit: Netflix)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast on Netflix: Who plays Lady Constance Chatterley?

Emma Corrin leads the cast as Lady Constance ‘Connie’ Chatterley, an upper-class, sheltered – and very much married – woman who falls for the gamekeeper on her estate.

The non-binary actress is probably best known for playing Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown.

They won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, and also received an Emmy nomination for the role.

You might also recognise Emma for their role in HBO’s Pennyworth. They played Esme Winikus, the love interest of Alfred Pennyworth.

Emma played Anna in the 2021 film Anna X.

They also recently starred alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman, playing the younger Marion.

Emma has also made small appearances in Grantchester and Ten Percent.

They are next set to star in Retreat, a series about a Gen Z amateur sleuth.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast on Netflix: Jack O’Connell stars as Oliver Mellors (Credit: Netflix)

Jack O’Connell stars as Oliver Mellors

Actor Jack O’Connell plays Oliver Mellors, the groundkeeper on the Chatterley estate who Connie begins an affair with.

The 32-year-old actor is probably best known for playing James Cook – aka Cook – in Skins. He joined in the third series as the troubled teen.

Jack started acting in 2005 with a guest role in Doctors, and then had a stint in The Bill as Ross Trescot.

In 2006, he had his first big starring role in This Is England, playing the always-fighting Pukey Nicholls.

He starred as Brett in the 2008 horror film Eden Lake.

The actor has also starred in some major critically acclaimed films too…

He played Gary Hook in ’71, a film about a British soldier who is accidentally abandoned by his unit in Belfast during The Troubles.

Other film roles include Louis Zamperini in Unbroken, and Eric Love in Starred Up.

He also starred alongside Laura Dern in Trail by Fire, which told the true story of death row prisoner Cameron Todd Willingham.

You might also recognise him from his role as Patrick Sumner in The North Water, which he starred in alongside Colin Farrell.

He recently played Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes.

Matthew Duckett stars alongside Emma Corrin (Credit: Netflix)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast on Netflix: Who plays Clifford Chatterley

Actor Matthew Duckett plays Clifford Chatterley, Lady Chatterley’s husband who returns from World War One in a wheelchair.

The actor is disabled himself; he has cerebral palsy.

This is Matthew’s impressive debut film role!

He’s previously had small roles in A Confession, and a short film called Demetrinox.

He also starred in a popular production of the musical My Left Right Foot at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Joely Richardson as Mrs Bolton in Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Credit: Netflix)

Joely Richardson plays Mrs Bolton

Actress Joely Richardson stars as Mrs Bolton, Clifford’s nurse.

The 57-year-old actress has had lots of impressive and recognisable roles over the years.

Joely is perhaps best known for starring in the US series Nip/Tuck, where she played Julia McNamara from 2003 until 2010.

She actually starred as Lady Chatterley herself, too!

She played the infamous character in the 1993 BBC mini-series version of the novel, alongside Sean Bean.

Another one of her best known TV roles was Catherine Parr in The Tudors.

She’s also had a number of well-known film roles.

She played Anita in the 1996 live-action version of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Film fans will also recognise her from The Patriot, Event Horizon, Thanks for Sharing, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Joely recently starred alongside James Nesbitt in Channel 4’s Suspect, playing Jackie Sowden.

She also starred in Netflix’s The Sandman as Ethel Cripps.

Actress Faye Marsay plays Hilda (Credit: Netflix)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast on Netflix: Faye Marsay plays Hilda

Faye Marsay plays Hilda, Connie’s older sister.

The 35-year-old actress is probably best known for her role in Games of Thrones. Faye played The Waif, a helper of the Faceless Men.

You might remember the character’s pretty gruesome death at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Faye recently starred in Star War spin-off series Andor, playing rebel leader Vel Sartha.

She also stars in the web series Avocado Toast, playing The One.

Another role of Faye’s roles you might recognise is Joanne Aspinall from ITV’s Deep Water.

She starred in the crime drama McMafia, playing the main character Alex’s sister Katya Godman.

Faye also played Katie Springer in My Mad Fat Diary…

Is anyone else still mad that her character stole Nico Mirallegro‘s Finn away from Rae?!

Faye also played Katherine in Bancroft, Candice Pelling in Fresh Meat, and Lesley in The Bletchley Circle.

Film fans will recognise the actress from the 2014 movie Pride, The Darkest Hour, and You, Me and Him.

Dickinson star Ella Hunt plays Mrs Flint (Credit: Apple TV)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast on Netflix: Ella Hunt plays Mrs Flint

Ella Hunt plays Mrs Flint in Netflix’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Mrs Flint is a friend of Connie’s who has a young baby.

The 24-year-old actress is probably best known for playing Ellie Marsden, one of Karen and David’s daughters in Cold Feet.

You might also recognise Ella from the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

Ella played Sue Gilbert in the biographical drama, the rumoured lover of poet Emily Dickinson.

Ella’s debut role was in the 2011 horror film Intruders, alongside Clive Owen.

She’s also starred in films Anna and the Apocalypse, Kat and the Band, and had a minor role in Les Misérables.

Ella recently starred alongside Oscar-winner Regina Hall in the Prime Video horror film Master.

The Tudors star Anthony Brophy plays Connie’s dad Sir Malcolm Reid (Credit: Showtime/Channel 4)

Anthony Brophy as Sir Malcolm Reid

Anthony Brophy plays Sir Malcolm Reid, Connie’s father, in Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

He is probably best known for starring in the 1997 film The Devil’s Own – the one where Brad Pitt plays an IRA terrorist.

You might recognise Anthony from the Dublin-based crime drama Red Rock. He played Liam Reid in the series from 2015 until 2017.

The Tudors fans will also recognise the actor as Ambassador Bishop Chapuys, he appeared in all four series of the show.

Vikings fans might recognise Anthony as King Svase in the fifth series of the Prime Video series.

He also appeared in Coronation Street as Ross Watson – the husband of Cindy Watson, a love interest of Daniel Osbourne.

Anthony had a small role in the third series of The Crown as the CIA spy James Jesus Angleton.

Anthony recently appeared as Steven Cochrane in the BBC teen drama series Wreck.

Actor Eugene O’Hare recently starred in Industry (Credit: BBC/HBO)

Eugene O’Hare plays Michaelis in the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Eugene O’Hare plays the Irish playwright Michaelis.

The 42-year-old Irish actor is probably best known for his role in ITV’s Marcella. He played DC Eddie Lyons in the third series of the show.

You may also recognise him as Detective Quigley from the Irish series Dublin Murders.

He played the memorable role of addict Aaron Monroe in The Fall, the husband of one of Spectre’s victims, Alice Monroe.

Eugene once again starred alongside Jamie Dornan in the mini-series Death and Nightingales, where he played Constable Shanley.

He recently had a minor role in the final series of Outlander as Governor Josiah Martin.

Eugene also appeared in the second series of Industry.

Who else stars in Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix?

Rachel Andrews – aka Bea from Netflix‘s Stay Close – plays Lily Weeden.

Nicolas Bishop, who you might recognise as Maxim Alonso from Industry, plays Ned.

Corrie fans might recognise Sandra Huggett, who plays Mrs Betts – she played DS MacKinnon in the ITV soap.

Jonah Russell, best known as Captain Morahan from the movie 1917, plays Mr Linley.

McMafia star Ellie Piercy plays Mrs Wheedon.

Marianne McIvor, who you might recognise as Governor Sarah Cahill from Channel 4’s Screw, plays Mrs Warren.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is currently available on Netflix.

